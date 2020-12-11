Foldable Google Pixel, Samsung Z Flip Lite, and 6 other bendable devices coming in H2 2021: analyst

Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google...BTW, no Z Fold Lite - Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020





The news about foldable phones from Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi doesn't really come as a surprise



Back in August, it was reported that Google is working on a foldable Pixel codenamed "passport" which is expected in Q4 2021. Similarly, Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on a bendable device for a long time. In 2019, the company's co-founder and president Lin Bin demoed a prototype unit in a video posted to Chinese social networking website Weibo.





More recently, code snippets spotted in MIUI 12 by XDA Developers imply that the company is currently working on a foldable device codenamed Cetus. The code has also revealed that the device features a 108MP primary camera and it is underpinned by a Snapdragon processor.





Chinese sources had earlier claimed that Xiaomi would launch its first foldable phone in 2021.



Oppo's VP Brian Shen shared some images of a folding prototype back in February 2019. Around that same time, alleged renders of a foldable device from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO also popped up on Weibo.