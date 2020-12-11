Foldable Google Pixel, Samsung Z Flip Lite, and 6 other bendable devices coming in H2 2021: analyst
Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google...BTW, no Z Fold Lite - Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020
The news about foldable phones from Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi doesn't really come as a surprise
Back in August, it was reported that Google is working on a foldable Pixel codenamed “passport” which is expected in Q4 2021. Similarly, Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on a bendable device for a long time. In 2019, the company’s co-founder and president Lin Bin demoed a prototype unit in a video posted to Chinese social networking website Weibo.
More recently, code snippets spotted in MIUI 12 by XDA Developers imply that the company is currently working on a foldable device codenamed Cetus. The code has also revealed that the device features a 108MP primary camera and it is underpinned by a Snapdragon processor.
Chinese sources had earlier claimed that Xiaomi would launch its first foldable phone in 2021.
Oppo's VP Brian Shen shared some images of a folding prototype back in February 2019. Around that same time, alleged renders of a foldable device from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO also popped up on Weibo.
Samsung has been betting big on foldable phones and it seems like other manufacturers are also warming up to the idea. Apple is also expected to release a foldable iPhone in 2022.