iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Google Xiaomi Oppo

Foldable Google Pixel, Samsung Z Flip Lite, and 6 other bendable devices coming in H2 2021: analyst

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 11, 2020, 11:44 AM
Foldable Google Pixel, Samsung Z Flip Lite, and 6 other bendable devices coming in H2 2021: analyst
According to a recent report by UBI Research, three foldable phones from Samsung are in the pipeline for 2021, and this has been corroborated by display industry insider Ross Young. Where the two differ, however, is that UBI Research claims that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold Lite, and Z Flip 2 next year, and Young says that there is no Z Fold Lite in the works, only a Z Flip Lite.

Young says that these foldable devices will be released in the second half of 2021, and they will compete for market share with four devices by Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, and one bendable phone from Google.


The news about foldable phones from Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi doesn't really come as a surprise


Back in August, it was reported that Google is working on a foldable Pixel codenamed “passport” which is expected in Q4 2021. Similarly, Xiaomi has been rumored to be working on a bendable device for a long time. In 2019, the company’s co-founder and president Lin Bin demoed a prototype unit in a video posted to Chinese social networking website Weibo.

More recently, code snippets spotted in MIUI 12 by XDA Developers imply that the company is currently working on a foldable device codenamed Cetus. The code has also revealed that the device features a 108MP primary camera and it is underpinned by a Snapdragon processor.

Chinese sources had earlier claimed that Xiaomi would launch its first foldable phone in 2021. 

Oppo's VP Brian Shen shared some images of a folding prototype back in February 2019. Around that same time, alleged renders of a foldable device from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO also popped up on Weibo.

Samsung has been betting big on foldable phones and it seems like other manufacturers are also warming up to the idea. Apple is also expected to release a foldable iPhone in 2022.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/Plus/Ultra to have way better battery life than the S20 series, here's why
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Best true wireless earbuds

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless