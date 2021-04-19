New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G









The latest piece of gossip comes from one of the most reliable Samsung-centric publications around , quoting unnamed "people in the know" to reveal an important upgrade the 2021 foldables could bring to the table compared to their 2020 forerunners.

$2,000 will buy you what $500 already does this time around





Technically, we have no idea exactly how much the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is supposed to cost. But with last year's Z Fold 2 5G originally priced at a whopping $1,999.99 and only recently discounted to $1,799.99 (for good), it feels safe to assume an undoubtedly improved sequel would circle the two Benjamin mark as well.





At that extravagant price, you might expect to get everything Samsung's cheaper and more traditional-looking phones already offer and then some, but believe it or not, the $500 Galaxy A52 5G does come with at least one key feature the Z Fold 2 5G is unable to match.









We're talking about a water and dust-resistant design, which the 4G LTE-only A52 model also features at an even lower price point unlikely to exceed $400 in the US.





Of course, it's entirely unfair to compare a run-of-the-mill slab and a groundbreaking foldable from this standpoint, which is why we're definitely excited to hear that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 (or Z Flip 3) are likely to boast some sort of an IP rating.





Given the complexity of existing foldable designs, we're pretty sure the two next-gen products will still be eclipsed by the IP68-rated Galaxy S21 series, for instance, and they may not be able to rival the IP67 spec of the aforementioned Galaxy A52 and A52 5G either.





But any degree of water and dust protection is naturally better than no water and dust resistance at all, and given how easy it used to be to damage the original Galaxy Fold edition just two short years ago, this would be a pretty amazing feat of engineering on Samsung's part.

More durable, more powerful, and... more affordable?!?









As the recently trademarked name suggests, this otherwise mysterious tech could further contribute to the improved durability of Samsung 's most expensive foldable device. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (or Z Flip 2) 5G is likely to also come with a more robust construction than its predecessor, some crucial differences between it and the Z Fold 3 seem essentially etched in stone.

















Then again, it goes without saying that the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be considerably more powerful than Samsung's 2020-released foldables while most likely sharing state-of-the-art 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities as well.





All in all, it's hard not to get excited about these bad boys, which could well bring foldable designs into the mainstream and make our list of 2021's best overall phones