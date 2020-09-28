Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Flip 2 is a long time off it seems

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 28, 2020, 12:30 PM
Galaxy Z Flip 2 is a long time off it seems
The Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be announced in February, according to display industry veteran Ross Young.

Per Young, the phone will launch sometime in Q3 next year, presumably alongside the Galaxy Note 21, provided it's not nixed in 2021.



Samsung is apparently going to make Galaxy S series phones compatible with the S Pen stylus, starting with the Galaxy S21. Its ultimate goal is reportedly to merge the Galaxy S and Note lines and make the Z series its H2 flagship.

Although Samsung's first clamshell folding handset made a debut early last year, it was refreshed recently with a better processor and 5G support. Thus, we wouldn't be surprised if the Galaxy Z Flip 2 arrives in August and not February. 

Galazy Z Flip 2 is largely a mystery at the moment



If a patent uncovered in May is any indication, the phone will feature a larger cover display and a triple camera system. 

Per one report, the Z Flip 2 will also get an improved Ultra-Thin Glass, which is entirely plausible, given that Samsung is seemingly co-developing a bendable layer with Gorilla Glass maker Corning. 

The flip phone is also expected to offer an upgraded hinge and a bigger battery. 

Specs are a mystery at this point, but we think it will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 875 Plus, which Qualcomm is reportedly working on.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$950 $849
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1250
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless