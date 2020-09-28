Galaxy Z Flip 2 is a long time off it seems
The Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be announced in February, according to display industry veteran Ross Young.
Per Young, the phone will launch sometime in Q3 next year, presumably alongside the Galaxy Note 21, provided it's not nixed in 2021.
May not get launched till Q3'21..— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 28, 2020
Samsung is apparently going to make Galaxy S series phones compatible with the S Pen stylus, starting with the Galaxy S21. Its ultimate goal is reportedly to merge the Galaxy S and Note lines and make the Z series its H2 flagship.
Although Samsung's first clamshell folding handset made a debut early last year, it was refreshed recently with a better processor and 5G support. Thus, we wouldn't be surprised if the Galaxy Z Flip 2 arrives in August and not February.
Galazy Z Flip 2 is largely a mystery at the moment
If a patent uncovered in May is any indication, the phone will feature a larger cover display and a triple camera system.
Per one report, the Z Flip 2 will also get an improved Ultra-Thin Glass, which is entirely plausible, given that Samsung is seemingly co-developing a bendable layer with Gorilla Glass maker Corning.
The flip phone is also expected to offer an upgraded hinge and a bigger battery.
Specs are a mystery at this point, but we think it will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 875 Plus, which Qualcomm is reportedly working on.