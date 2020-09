Galaxy Z Flip 2 is a long time off it seems

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be announced in February, according to display industry veteran Ross Young.





Per Young, the phone will launch sometime in Q3 next year, presumably alongside the Galaxy Note 21, provided it's not nixed in 2021.





May not get launched till Q3'21.. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 28, 2020





Although Samsung's Although Samsung's first clamshell folding handset made a debut early last year, it was refreshed recently with a better processor and 5G support. Thus, we wouldn't be surprised if the Galaxy Z Flip 2 arrives in August and not February.





Galazy Z Flip 2 is largely a mystery at the moment







If a If a patent uncovered in May is any indication, the phone will feature a larger cover display and a triple camera system.



Per one Per one report , the Z Flip 2 will also get an improved Ultra-Thin Glass, which is entirely plausible, given that Samsung is seemingly co-developing a bendable layer with Gorilla Glass maker Corning.



The flip phone is also expected to offer an upgraded hinge and a bigger battery.