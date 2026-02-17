Gone but not forgotten, Samsung's powerful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at an irresistible price
These might just be the best low-cost earbuds around right now despite their super-advanced age.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best low-cost earbuds available today. | Image by PhoneArena
Deciding whether to wait for next week's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch or go for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro right now would likely not be easy for hardcore Samsung fans if the company's still-latest high-end earbuds were on sale at a significantly lower price than usual.
But that's not the case any longer, which is why I'm recommending... the technically discontinued Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead. Wait, what? It's true, I believe Samsung's top 2022-released alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods is a very smart buy at the time of this writing at $119.99.
That's massively down from an original list price of $229.99, and perhaps more importantly, it's a lot lower than what all major US retailers are currently charging for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the price tag Samsung is expected to slap on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro before long.
Obviously, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have stopped being worth anywhere close to 230 bucks a long time ago. And obviously, we've all seen these bad boys sold at hefty discounts by the likes of Woot many times before. But I don't remember seeing a deal as attractive as this latest one in at least six months, and to highlight its appeal, your best Amazon alternative right now is to go for a "renewed" unit at $140 off the regular price of a brand-new product.
It's probably not their most important quality, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are undeniably pretty in this purple colorway. | Image by PhoneArena
I don't know about you, but I'd much rather save $110 on a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pros in a "bora purple" color with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
These may not be the world's best wireless earbuds, but their active noise cancellation, battery life, connectivity, all-day comfort, and overall audio quality are still likely to surpass what their budget-friendly rivals have to offer. That includes Samsung's much younger but not necessarily better Galaxy Buds 3 FE, as well as Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4, and oh, by the way, Woot's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are specifically designed for the US market, so you don't have anything to worry about on that front either.
