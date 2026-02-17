Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Gone but not forgotten, Samsung's powerful Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at an irresistible price

These might just be the best low-cost earbuds around right now despite their super-advanced age.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best low-cost earbuds available today. | Image by PhoneArena

Deciding whether to wait for next week's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch or go for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro right now would likely not be easy for hardcore Samsung fans if the company's still-latest high-end earbuds were on sale at a significantly lower price than usual.

But that's not the case any longer, which is why I'm recommending... the technically discontinued Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead. Wait, what? It's true, I believe Samsung's top 2022-released alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods is a very smart buy at the time of this writing at $119.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$119 99
$229 99
$110 off (48%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Bora Purple Color, Brand-New Condition, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$140 off (61%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Two Color Options, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

That's massively down from an original list price of $229.99, and perhaps more importantly, it's a lot lower than what all major US retailers are currently charging for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the price tag Samsung is expected to slap on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro before long.

Obviously, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have stopped being worth anywhere close to 230 bucks a long time ago. And obviously, we've all seen these bad boys sold at hefty discounts by the likes of Woot many times before. But I don't remember seeing a deal as attractive as this latest one in at least six months, and to highlight its appeal, your best Amazon alternative right now is to go for a "renewed" unit at $140 off the regular price of a brand-new product.

Recommended For You


I don't know about you, but I'd much rather save $110 on a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pros in a "bora purple" color with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

These may not be the world's best wireless earbuds, but their active noise cancellation, battery life, connectivity, all-day comfort, and overall audio quality are still likely to surpass what their budget-friendly rivals have to offer. That includes Samsung's much younger but not necessarily better Galaxy Buds 3 FE, as well as Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4, and oh, by the way, Woot's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are specifically designed for the US market, so you don't have anything to worry about on that front either.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15774 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless