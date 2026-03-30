Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!

You can now save a total of over $142 on one of the best Android phones around and an always handy gift card, which is pretty great.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
It may not be as impressive as the S26 Ultra, but the S26 Plus is a knockout in its own right. | Image by PhoneArena

What do you do if you're a hardcore Samsung fan in need of a brand-new high-end phone with 512GB internal storage space and can't afford the Galaxy S26 Ultra (at least in that particular variant) or settle for the compact body of the "vanilla" Galaxy S26?

Simple - you get the 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 Plus in a white colorway. Why should you opt for that paint job? Because it's not just bundled with a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card anymore, also going $42.08 off its $1,299.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$42 off (3%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, White Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

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That's... the textbook definition of a modest discount, but it's clearly better than nothing, and after the expiration of Amazon's free storage upgrade offer a couple of weeks back, it's the first deal of this kind I've seen at any major US retailer.

Based on the 6.3-inch Galaxy S26's very similar promotion from a little over a week ago (which is surprisingly still available), this unprecedented price cut could also last longer than some of you might think. But there are obviously no guarantees, so it's better to be safe than sorry.


Now, it's true that this handset is not selling like hotcakes (or its bigger, costlier, and more impressive brother), but our in-depth Galaxy S26 Plus review found plenty of key strengths to consider... for buyers who think the device has a reason to exist in the first place.

We're talking excellent cameras, solid build quality, outstanding overall performance, and if I can add to the list, stellar long-term software support and a (slightly) lower price point than the S26 Ultra. In any other year, I'd say that suggests bigger (and possibly, much bigger) discounts are right around the corner, but in 2026, rising production costs are clearly making it harder than ever for smartphone manufacturers to keep prices in check and run "typical" sales. So, yes, you may need to settle for a total of $142.08 in savings, which is... not that bad, is it?

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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