Here's your chance to save some money on the 512GB Galaxy S26+ AND get a $100 Amazon gift card!









Simple - you get the 6.7-inch in a white colorway. Why should you opt for that paint job? Because it's not just bundled with a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card anymore, also going $42.08 off its $1,299.99 list price. Simple - you get the 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 Plus in a white colorway. Why should you opt for that paint job? Because it's not just bundled with a complimentary $100 Amazon gift card anymore, also going $42.08 off its $1,299.99 list price.

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26+ $42 off (3%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, White Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





That's... the textbook definition of a modest discount, but it's clearly better than nothing, and after the expiration of Amazon's free storage upgrade offer a couple of weeks back, it's the first deal of this kind I've seen at any major US retailer.





(which is surprisingly still available), this unprecedented price cut could also last longer than some of you might think. But there are obviously no guarantees, so it's better to be safe than sorry. Based on the 6.3-inch Galaxy S26's very similar promotion from a little over a week ago (which is surprisingly still available), this unprecedented price cut could also last longer than some of you might think. But there are obviously no guarantees, so it's better to be safe than sorry.









found plenty of key strengths to consider... for buyers who think the device has a reason to exist in the first place. Now, it's true that this handset is not selling like hotcakes (or its bigger, costlier, and more impressive brother ), but our in-depth Galaxy S26 Plus review found plenty of key strengths to consider... for buyers who think the device has a reason to exist in the first place.





We're talking excellent cameras, solid build quality, outstanding overall performance, and if I can add to the list, stellar long-term software support and a (slightly) lower price point than the S26 Ultra . In any other year, I'd say that suggests bigger (and possibly, much bigger) discounts are right around the corner, but in 2026, rising production costs are clearly making it harder than ever for smartphone manufacturers to keep prices in check and run "typical" sales. So, yes, you may need to settle for a total of $142.08 in savings, which is... not that bad, is it?

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