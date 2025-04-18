Samsung's One UI 7 update might land sooner than you expect on the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series

One UI 7

Z Fold 5

Z Fold 6

Z Flip 6





The good news is that might actually happen sooner than The good news is that might actually happen sooner than reported just a couple of days ago , at least in one specific Asian market. The bad news is there are still absolutely no guarantees, especially as far as the US and European countries are concerned.

Is this new schedule realistic?





One UI 7 To quickly answer that question, no, I really don't think so. And not just because this Hong Kong plan looks radically different from the Indian schedule we talked about earlier this week. Instead, it's incredibly hard to believe that Samsung will, for instance, spread the stablelove to four different Galaxy Z Flip editions and four Galaxy Z Fold generations by the end of this month.





Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 in addition to the Galaxy S24 family. But that still leaves three older Z Flip models and three Z Folds awaiting the same treatment within less than two weeks, which is... perhaps not impossible, but certainly highly unrealistic. Granted, the recently halted rollout has reportedly resumed in South Korea for theandin addition to thefamily. But that still leaves three older Z Flip models and three Z Folds awaiting the same treatment within less than two weeks, which is... perhaps not impossible, but certainly highly unrealistic.





Galaxy S23 And don't even get me started on the, S22, and S21 rosters or the Tab S10 and Tab S9 families, all of which recently set a revised May 2025 update target in India that I don't think Samsung will predate in Hong Kong or anywhere else.

When should you expect to score One UI 7 goodies in the US?





some devices could get the troubled update at some point next month. I'm thinking mainly about the Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE, Z Fold 5 , Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra, but of course, the S24, S24 Plus, Z Fold 6 , and Z Flip 6 are first in line. Realistically speaking (gosh, I'm starting to hate that word so viscerally),devicesget the troubled update at some point next month. I'm thinking mainly about the, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE, Z Flip 5 , Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra, but of course, the S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra , andare first in line.









If those five 2024-released powerhouses manage to leave the Android 14 -based One UI 6 version behind by the end of April in the US, and if nothing goes wrong with the updates this time around, I could definitely see Samsung try to squeeze the those five 2024-released powerhouses manage to leave the-based One UI 6 version behind by the end of April in the US, andnothing goes wrong with the updates this time around, I could definitely see Samsung try to squeeze the Galaxy S22 and S21 families, as well as the Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 and Tab S9 line into the May OS delivery corridor.





But there are clearly still way too many question marks hovering over this rollout to allow ourselves to dream too big, and even if the most optimistic scenario pans out, that only applies to US unlocked devices, with carrier-specific updates being an entirely different thing that might take a significantly longer time to materialize.