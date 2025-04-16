Samsung rubs salt in your wound with revised One UI 7 update schedule for Galaxy S23 series and more





But that's precisely what's being reported out of India today , and while it's certainly nice of the Korea-based mobile industry heavyweight to set ambitious goals for its next few... dozen software updates, the following schedule doesn't appear very realistic after the countless delays and false starts of the last few months.

That's definitely a LONG list





April 2025 - Galaxy S24 Z Flip 6 Z Fold 6

May 2025 - Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 , Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, S24 FE, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra , Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S23 FE, Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE ;

One UI 7 goodies to a bunch of other devices apart from those five by the end of this month. Clearly, it's no longer realistic to expect that to happen for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and S24 FE, all of which have apparently had their next OS promotions quietly delayed (again) to May.





Granted, the company could have had slightly different plans for South Korea and India from the get-go, but I'm fairly certain we're dealing with a little more than typical regional distinctions here.

Any other major delays to note?





One UI 7 Well, I'm not sure I'd call them "major" products, but the mid-range Galaxy A34 , A35, and A16 handsets are all currently slated to join theclub in June after originally looking set for May updates.





Similarly, the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab A9 mid-ranger might leave Android 14 behind a month later than initially planned, which strongly suggests other devices have been hit with delays of their own that are not immediately obvious in a schedule lacking precise dates or time intervals.









Interestingly (although not surprisingly), Samsung appears to be doing everything in its power not to shift the update timelines of high-end products like the Galaxy S22 , S21, and Tab S8 families too much, but at least for now, it seems highly unlikely that all those (aging) Android powerhouses will be able to make this jump in May with no problem.



