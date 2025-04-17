Samsung is resuming One UI 7 rollout and if you’re lucky you won’t experience any bugs
One UI 7 — the long awaited update for Samsung Galaxy S25 and its counterparts — is finally being rolled out again for what may be the last time. The update has seen countless delays for months and Samsung halted the One UI 7 rollout recently after users experienced severe bugs on their phones.
Korean models of the Galaxy S24 and similar Samsung phones suffered from a glitch where the lock screen became unusable. Other bugs and security flaws were also being pointed out which is why the company had to pause the rollout shortly after it began. However it seems that the update is being released in the Korean market again after the bug has been patched.
A final and complete version of One UI 7 has begun hitting the Galaxy S25 phones in South Korea and will make its way to other countries soon.
It seems to be entirely based on luck whether your One UI 7 update will work fine or not. Nevertheless the major issues have likely been ironed out by now and any remaining problems shouldn’t affect the user experience that much. Samsung is also going to be patching out bugs that it has missed in the near future.
What’s funny is that there are already reports and leaks coming in for One UI 8. From what I can tell One UI 8 will hopefully be a much smoother launch than its predecessor. The entire thing kind of reminds me of Apple Intelligence. Apple’s suite of promised AI features have been delayed numerous times and the company has now removed marketing materials featuring these AI tools.
One UI 7 should get downloaded on your Samsung phone pretty soon if you’re using an eligible device. And if your first boot goes off without any hiccups then you probably won’t notice any other major issues.
Some responses seem to indicate that other glitches in One UI 7 are still present but users who can now experience the update say that it has been well worth the wait. The rollout schedule for One UI 7 across Samsung devices seems to be different for various regions around the world.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will shine with One UI 7. | Video credit — Samsung
