 Samsung puts most of its eggs in the Galaxy S22 Ultra basket - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Samsung

Samsung puts most of its eggs in the Galaxy S22 Ultra basket

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung bets big on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, says the S22 will only account for 20% of the series sales
Despite that the Galaxy S22 is the cheapest model in Samsung's 2022 S-series, the world's largest phone maker is only planning for it to account for about 20% of their total sales this year, reports Digitimes

It has prepared component supply orders for at least 50% of the sales to come from the most expensive and capable Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the middle S22+ child would account for the remaining 30%. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at Samsung
This Galaxy S22 Ultra sales expectation breakdown comes from Samsung Taiwan's VP Jacob Chen who also noted that the company expects double-digit shipments growth of its phone shipments this year. 

One of the reasons would be the expansion and maturing of the 5G carrier networks as Samsung's sales will be buoyed by the downmarket introduction of many budget 5G phones across its huge portfolio.

As for tablets, the total shipment volume is expected to remain unchanged as the company expects more virtual meetings and remote work this year as well, but the average price tag of the tablets sold is forecast to increase. No wonder, given the newly introduced Galaxy Tab S8 series price tags, especially the price of the Galaxy S8 Ultra.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
58%off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's main iPhone component supplier says shortages are easing now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple's main iPhone component supplier says shortages are easing now
Android 13 will help you get software updates for Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband more quickly
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Android 13 will help you get software updates for Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband more quickly
Apple is now facing a class-action lawsuit because of the iPad mini 6's jelly scrolling
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple is now facing a class-action lawsuit because of the iPad mini 6's jelly scrolling
Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
Bluetooth SIG reveals that a rumor about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is true
by Alan Friedman,  2
Bluetooth SIG reveals that a rumor about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is true
Apple wants you to install iOS 15.3.1 to patch a serious Safari exploit
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple wants you to install iOS 15.3.1 to patch a serious Safari exploit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless