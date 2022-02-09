 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts - PhoneArena

Samsung Deals

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts
Samsung just unleashed the best tablet it has ever made - the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - on our unsuspecting heads - and started its preorder period that ends on February 24 with a bang of free gifts, generous trade-ins, and extra discounts. Besides Samsung, carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, or retailers like Best Buy are also vying for the best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price title.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals


Best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals at Samsung


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

+ free Keyboard cover

Gift
$1099 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

+ free Slim Keyboard cover

Gift
$899 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

+ free Slim Keyboard cover

Gift
$699 99
Pre-order at Samsung
  • Get an exclusive $50 PhoneArena instant store credit with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra purchase and a free keyboard accessory.
  • Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
  • Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.

Samsung issues store credit and instant trade-in discount for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. 

Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

+ free Cover Keyboard

Gift
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

  • Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a free keyboard cover at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is up for pre-order at Best Buy with a free keyboard too. However, you cannot trade-in an eligible device to slash the price of the new premium tablet. Currently, the tablet isn't available to order from Amazon, just the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are.

T-Mobile and AT&T carrier deals on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra


Unfortunately, for now none of the big carrier offer the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, while Samsung advises that AT&T and T-Mobile models will be coming on its website at a later date. You should expect the device to arrive to them soon, so stay tuned for further updates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs
$1100 Special BestBuy $1100 Special Samsung
  • Display 14.6 inches 2600 x 1600 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 11200 mAh
  • OS Android 12
