Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals and pre-order gifts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung just unleashed the best tablet it has ever made - the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - on our unsuspecting heads - and started its preorder period that ends on February 24 with a bang of free gifts, generous trade-ins, and extra discounts. Besides Samsung, carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, or retailers like Best Buy are also vying for the best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price title.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals
Best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals at Samsung
- Get an exclusive $50 PhoneArena instant store credit with Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra purchase and a free keyboard accessory.
- Up to $600 off with trade-in for phones like the Galaxy S20 at Samsung.
- Up to 15% off for Education, First Responders, Government, Workplace and Military discounts at Samsung.
Samsung issues store credit and instant trade-in discount for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Best Buy and Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a free keyboard cover at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is up for pre-order at Best Buy with a free keyboard too. However, you cannot trade-in an eligible device to slash the price of the new premium tablet. Currently, the tablet isn't available to order from Amazon, just the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are.
T-Mobile and AT&T carrier deals on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Unfortunately, for now none of the big carrier offer the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, while Samsung advises that AT&T and T-Mobile models will be coming on its website at a later date. You should expect the device to arrive to them soon, so stay tuned for further updates.