Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 eSIM support unlocked by Samsung's Android 12 update

Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 eSIM support unlocked by Samsung's Android 12 update0
Just like with the S20 models before them, the S21 phones only supported eSIM functionality in theory, it turned out, but it was not active on US carriers. Apple and Google managed to convince Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and the like, to allow the embedded SIM option for iPhones and Pixels on their networks, and it's been running strong on their phones for a while now.
US carriers have long balked at the fact that an "eSIM allows you to activate a mobile network plan right on your phone, so you can switch data plans or add an overseas phone number without the physical Nano SIM," as described by Samsung. They were subject to a probe by the DOJ on exactly that same eSIM matter not long ago, but, at least where Samsung is concerned, the issues appear to have been resolved.
The fun part is that this eSIM feature allows to be associated with any carrier, so your T-Mobile phone can in theory be linked with a Verizon plan, for instance. The eSIM option arrived on the unlocked Galaxy S21 models with the One UI 4.0 beta, but those are currently not updated to the stable build.
As to how adding an eSIM plan to your phone works on Galaxies, you can watch Samsung Germany's eSIM support video, where the feature has been available for a while, with the hope that soon a similar one will be out for the US Galaxy S21 models, too.