Verizon and T-Mobile Galaxy S21 eSIM support unlocked by Samsung's Android 12 update

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Just like with the S20 models before them, the S21 phones only supported eSIM functionality in theory, it turned out, but it was not active on US carriers. Apple and Google managed to convince Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and the like, to allow the embedded SIM option for iPhones and Pixels on their networks, and it's been running strong on their phones for a while now.







As to how adding an eSIM plan to your phone works on Galaxies, you can watch Samsung Germany's eSIM support video, where the feature has been available for a while, with the hope that soon a similar one will be out for the US Galaxy S21 models, too.

