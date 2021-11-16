Samsung released Verizon's S21 5G Android 12 update with unprecedented speed

Samsung released Verizon's S21 5G Android 12 update with unprecedented speed0
Samsung has been getting better with speedy Android version updates with each passing year, but knowing the hoops and testing and certification troubles a phone manufacturer has to jump through in order to get a major software update approved by a US carrier, the speed of the S21 series Android 12 update schedule on Verizon is borderline magical.
Verizon says the Galaxy S21 Ultra Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.0 update is denoted with the build number SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU4BUK7, and advises how to install Android 12 it on your Galaxy S21 series phone:
- From a Home screen, touch and swipe up or down to display all apps, tap Settings > System updates > Check for system updates.
- If your device finds a new software update, tap Download now. When complete, a screen will appear advising you that the new version of software is ready to be installed. Tap Install update.
- The device will power down and power back on. A screen will appear stating that the installation has been completed. Tap OK.