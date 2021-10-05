Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
Samsung Software updates

Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version
In mid-September, Samsung released the first beta version of the One UI 4.0 operating system to owners of the Galaxy S21 lineup. The initial version introduced new design elements and more customization opportunities, presumably in preparation for Android 12’s highly personal approach.

Not even a month after, Samsung has begun to push the second update of the One UI 4.0 beta. It brings several new features among the usual bug fixes and system improvements, such as the new RAM Plus feature, which is, simply put, adding virtual RAM on top of the existing one.

The biggest news with One UI 4.0 new beta version is the introduction of Material You color themes to the OS. Google hyped up Material You as the next big step in design and how you experience your device, so it is nice to see Samsung getting on that new Android look.


Unfortunately, it seems the integration of Material You to One UI 4.0 is still far from being polished. SamMobile reports that the feature is currently a little buggy and creates issues when applying the personalized theme. Such inconsistencies are to be expected, though, since we are still in the early stages of beta testing.

In the changelog, Samsung also mentions a new feature for video calls that will let you select the sound you want the microphone to focus on. A problem with closing when running Secure Folder has also been addressed and should no longer be happening. Last but not least, the usual improved performance.

Anyone who has already enrolled for the One UI 4.0 beta program will get this update. The update, for now, is known as ZUJ1, but it could vary from country to country. Nevertheless, all beta testers will get the same version of it with the same new features.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
$799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S21+ specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$1000 Special Target $999 Special Samsung $950 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.2
$1200 Special BestBuy $1199 Special Samsung $1200 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time
-$40
The return of Android's dessert names: Android 12 is 'Snow Cone'
by Peter Kostadinov,  2
The return of Android's dessert names: Android 12 is 'Snow Cone'
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is finally bringing its best plans and deals to Best Buy stores
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  9
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Exynos 2200 ray tracing ad materials leak online
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Exynos 2200 ray tracing ad materials leak online
Apple to launch a 12.9" iPad Pro with OLED display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to launch a 12.9" iPad Pro with OLED display
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless