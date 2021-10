Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version

Unfortunately, it seems the integration of Material You to One UI 4.0 is still far from being polished. SamMobile



In mid-September, Samsung released the first beta version of the One UI 4.0 operating system to owners of the Galaxy S21 lineup. The initial version introduced new design elements and more customization opportunities, presumably in preparation for Android 12’s highly personal approach.Not even a month after, Samsung has begun to push the second update of the One UI 4.0 beta. It brings several new features among the usual bug fixes and system improvements, such as the new RAM Plus feature , which is, simply put, adding virtual RAM on top of the existing one.The biggest news with One UI 4.0 new beta version is the introduction of Material You color themes to the OS. Google hyped up Material You as the next big step in design and how you experience your device, so it is nice to see Samsung getting on that new Android look.