Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version

Samsung introduces Material You to the Galaxy S21 with new One UI 4.0 beta version0
Not even a month after, Samsung has begun to push the second update of the One UI 4.0 beta. It brings several new features among the usual bug fixes and system improvements, such as the new RAM Plus feature, which is, simply put, adding virtual RAM on top of the existing one.
Unfortunately, it seems the integration of Material You to One UI 4.0 is still far from being polished. SamMobile reports that the feature is currently a little buggy and creates issues when applying the personalized theme. Such inconsistencies are to be expected, though, since we are still in the early stages of beta testing.
Anyone who has already enrolled for the One UI 4.0 beta program will get this update. The update, for now, is known as ZUJ1, but it could vary from country to country. Nevertheless, all beta testers will get the same version of it with the same new features.