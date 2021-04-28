Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy S21 costs up to 13% less to make than Galaxy S20, analysis reveals

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 28, 2021, 11:46 PM
Samsung's Galaxy S21 costs up to 13% less to make than Galaxy S20, analysis reveals
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is $200 cheaper across the board than the Galaxy S20 range, and a bill of materials (BoM) analysis by Counterpoint Research shows that the new phones also cost less to make.

The analytics firm says that the Galaxy S21 range has an optimized cost structure, with their cost falling between $400 and $600. They are up to 13 percent cheaper to manufacture than their predecessors thanks to a cost-cutting strategy that includes the use of more in-house parts, less ambitious hardware specs and removing accessories from the retail box.

The 128GB mmWave Galaxy S21 Ultra that retails for $1,199 costs Samsung $533 to manufacture, according to the BoM. That's seven percent less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung's S21 Ultra is equipped with two mmWave antenna modules, one less than its predecessor. The cost of connectivity also went up slightly because of UWB and S Pen support.

The Galaxy S21 and S21+  have cost-oriented designs, on the other hand. Their BoM cost has apparently dropped by 12 to 13 percent compared with the Galaxy S20 and S20+. Both phones feature lower resolution displays, and the Galaxy S21+ also has less RAM. The new series has also dropped its predecessor's Time-of-Flight (ToF) unit, something which consumers don't seem to mind.

Unlike last year's models, the new phones don't come with chargers and earphones, which saves the company money. The international variants are powered by the home-brewed 5G-enabled Exynos 2100, which further helps with cost-cutting. Samsung-made products made up to 63 percent of the total BoM cost.

These savings have been passed down to consumers through lower prices, a move that is certainly proving to work. Samsung just announced its first-quarter financials. The company had a record-breaking first quarter, thanks in part to strong Galaxy S21 sales. Counterpoint says that the earlier than usual release has also seemed to help.

The Galaxy S21 phones are some of the best 2021 smartphones.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

10.0
$800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy $800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless