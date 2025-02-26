GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung might have spilled the beans on the One UI 7 rollout and it’s not pretty

Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung might be done with the One UI 7 program, at least in some regions, but the stable version won’t be out anytime soon. Although we thought that closing the One UI 7 beta program meant that Samsung is very close to releasing the long-awaited update, the South Korean company seems to have quite a few things to iron out, especially those AI features that it plans to bring from Galaxy S25 to other phones.

In a surprising turn of events, Samsung Romania inadvertently showcased the One UI 7 rollout roadmap during a Galaxy S25 workshop held via Zoom. What’s not really a surprise is that people have taken screenshots and share them on Twitter for everyone to see.

Now, the bad news is that we’ll have to wait until April for the first phones to start receiving the One UI 7 update. The good news is … well, there isn’t any good news if these documents are indeed official.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is the first to receive the update in April | Image credit: PhoneArena

Speaking of which, the source of these screenshot claims the information that Samsung Romania shared with the participants at the workshop comes directly from Korea. Whether this is true or not, your guess is as good as ours. That said, here are all the phones that are supposed to receive the One UI 7 update:

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Samsung Galaxy A series
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 - May 16
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 - May 16
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 - May 16
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 - April 25

Samsung One UI 7 rollout roadmap | Screenshots credits: Buliga Cristian via Twitter

The information leaked today comes in line with some of the previous reports that claimed One UI 7 won’t be released until April. But take this with a grain of salt, as there’s really no way to tell whether or not Samsung will be able to push the update out quicker than these documents claim.
Cosmin Vasile
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
