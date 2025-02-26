Samsung might have spilled the beans on the One UI 7 rollout and it’s not pretty
Up Next:
Samsung might be done with the One UI 7 program, at least in some regions, but the stable version won’t be out anytime soon. Although we thought that closing the One UI 7 beta program meant that Samsung is very close to releasing the long-awaited update, the South Korean company seems to have quite a few things to iron out, especially those AI features that it plans to bring from Galaxy S25 to other phones.
Now, the bad news is that we’ll have to wait until April for the first phones to start receiving the One UI 7 update. The good news is … well, there isn’t any good news if these documents are indeed official.
Speaking of which, the source of these screenshot claims the information that Samsung Romania shared with the participants at the workshop comes directly from Korea. Whether this is true or not, your guess is as good as ours. That said, here are all the phones that are supposed to receive the One UI 7 update:
Samsung Galaxy Z series
Samsung Galaxy A series
In a surprising turn of events, Samsung Romania inadvertently showcased the One UI 7 rollout roadmap during a Galaxy S25 workshop held via Zoom. What’s not really a surprise is that people have taken screenshots and share them on Twitter for everyone to see.
Now, the bad news is that we’ll have to wait until April for the first phones to start receiving the One UI 7 update. The good news is … well, there isn’t any good news if these documents are indeed official.
The Galaxy S24 lineup is the first to receive the update in April | Image credit: PhoneArena
Speaking of which, the source of these screenshot claims the information that Samsung Romania shared with the participants at the workshop comes directly from Korea. Whether this is true or not, your guess is as good as ours. That said, here are all the phones that are supposed to receive the One UI 7 update:
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Samsung Galaxy S21 - May 23
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - May 23
- Samsung Galaxy S22 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy S23 - April 25
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy S24 - April 18
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE - April 18
Samsung Galaxy Z series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - May 23
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - April 25
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - April 18
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - May 23
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - April 25
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - April 18
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Samsung Galaxy A33 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy A53 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy A34 - May 16
- Samsung Galaxy A54 - April 25
Samsung One UI 7 rollout roadmap | Screenshots credits: Buliga Cristian via Twitter
The information leaked today comes in line with some of the previous reports that claimed One UI 7 won’t be released until April. But take this with a grain of salt, as there’s really no way to tell whether or not Samsung will be able to push the update out quicker than these documents claim.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: