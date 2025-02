Samsung might have spilled the beans on the One UI 7 rollout and it’s not pretty

One UI 7

One UI 7

Galaxy S25

One UI 7

Screenshots credits: Buliga Cristian via Twitter Samsung One UI 7 rollout roadmap |





One UI 7 won’t be released until April. But take this with a grain of salt, as there’s really no way to tell whether or not The information leaked today comes in line with some of the previous reports that claimedwon’t be released until April. But take this with a grain of salt, as there’s really no way to tell whether or not Samsung will be able to push the update out quicker than these documents claim.

Samsung might be done with theprogram, at least in some regions, but the stable version won’t be out anytime soon. Although we thought that closing the One UI 7 beta program meant that Samsung is very close to releasing the long-awaited update, the South Korean company seems to have quite a few things to iron out, especially those AI features that it plans to bring from Galaxy S25 to other phones.In a surprising turn of events, Samsung Romania inadvertently showcased therollout roadmap during aworkshop held via Zoom. What’s not really a surprise is that people have taken screenshots and share them on Twitter for everyone to see.Now, the bad news is that we’ll have to wait until April for the first phones to start receiving theupdate. The good news is … well, there isn’t any good news if these documents are indeed official.