Motorola Edge 50 Pro receives Android 15 update, but with some hiccups

Android 15

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 40 users are tapping their fingers impatiently, waiting for their turn to get. The company hasn't always had the best track record when it comes to timely updates, so it's understandable why users might be feeling a bit anxious.It's worth noting that software updates are important for keeping your phone running smoothly and securely, since they often include bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features. So, while it's understandable to be cautious, it's generally a good idea to keep your phone's software up to date. Hopefully, Motorola addresses the bugs as soon as possible and nip the issues in the bud before the update rolls out more widely.