Motorola Edge 50 Pro receives Android 15 update, but with some hiccups
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is getting a taste of Android 15, making it the third phone in the Edge 50 lineup to do so. This news comes after the Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Ultra got their updates earlier.
A little backstory: Motorola has been working its way through its phone lineup, bringing the latest Android version to different devices. The company revealed back in October the list of devices that would be receiving the update, and now the Edge 50 Pro is the latest to join the party.
Some users have reported that their phones have become sluggish, and the battery life has taken a hit after installing the update. While some have said that the performance issues eventually settled down after a few days, a new problem has cropped up: the search bar in the settings app keeps crashing.
This isn't unusual with software updates. Sometimes, new software can cause unexpected issues, and it often takes a bit of time for things to get ironed out.
The update (build V1UM35H.10-38-1), which is rolling out in stages, is quite hefty at 1.77GB. It's currently making its way to users in India, with a wider release expected soon. However, it seems there have been a few bumps in the road.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Android 15 release. | Image credit — r/sanmitra09
If you're a Motorola Edge 50 Pro user, you might want to hold off on installing the update until Motorola addresses these issues. Keep an eye out for any announcements or further updates from Motorola.
Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 40 users are tapping their fingers impatiently, waiting for their turn to get Android 15. The company hasn't always had the best track record when it comes to timely updates, so it's understandable why users might be feeling a bit anxious.
It's worth noting that software updates are important for keeping your phone running smoothly and securely, since they often include bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features. So, while it's understandable to be cautious, it's generally a good idea to keep your phone's software up to date. Hopefully, Motorola addresses the bugs as soon as possible and nip the issues in the bud before the update rolls out more widely.
