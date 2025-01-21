HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates
HMD Skyline
HMD kicked off the Android 15 rollout last year with the Pulse Pro. Today, the Finnish company extends the availability of the software upgrade to another mid-range phone, the HMD Skyline.

While the handset maker didn’t make any official announcements, YTECHB reports the HMD Skyline units in Finland are now eligible for the Android 15 update. The changelog confirms this is a huge update, so make sure you have at least 3.3 GB of free storage before trying to upgrade your HMD Skyline to Android 15.

The list of changes doesn’t seem to include anything that might be unique to HMD phones, just the usual new features and improvements that we already know Android 15 brings into the mix. If you’re rocking an HMD Skyline as your daily driver, here is what you’ll get in this update:

Performance Boost
  • Enjoy faster and smoother experience with optimized system performance, including quicker app launch times, reduced lag, and improved battery life.

Privacy and Security Upgrades
  • With stronger app permissions, automatic permission resets, and enhanced data encryption, Android 15 offers state-of-the-art privacy protection, keeping your data safe.

Adaptive Battery Improvements
  • The update includes smarter power management, extending battery life by learning your usage patterns and allocating resources more efficiently.

Advanced Notification Control
  • A more refined notification system gives users more control over which apps and events can send alerts, improving focus and reducing distractions.

HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
HMD Skyline Android 15 changelog | Image credit: Maksettu

Besides the changes listed above, HMD also included the December 2024 security patch. Keep in mind that these major Android updates typically roll out in waves, so even if you live in Finland and own an HMD Skyline, you might not get the update right away.

HMD has been very slow when it comes to upgrading its devices to Android 15, but things might improve in the coming weeks as more and more phones are getting their long-awaited updates.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless