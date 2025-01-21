HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
HMD kicked off the Android 15 rollout last year with the Pulse Pro. Today, the Finnish company extends the availability of the software upgrade to another mid-range phone, the HMD Skyline.
While the handset maker didn’t make any official announcements, YTECHB reports the HMD Skyline units in Finland are now eligible for the Android 15 update. The changelog confirms this is a huge update, so make sure you have at least 3.3 GB of free storage before trying to upgrade your HMD Skyline to Android 15.
The list of changes doesn’t seem to include anything that might be unique to HMD phones, just the usual new features and improvements that we already know Android 15 brings into the mix. If you’re rocking an HMD Skyline as your daily driver, here is what you’ll get in this update:
Performance Boost
- Enjoy faster and smoother experience with optimized system performance, including quicker app launch times, reduced lag, and improved battery life.
Privacy and Security Upgrades
- With stronger app permissions, automatic permission resets, and enhanced data encryption, Android 15 offers state-of-the-art privacy protection, keeping your data safe.
Adaptive Battery Improvements
- The update includes smarter power management, extending battery life by learning your usage patterns and allocating resources more efficiently.
Advanced Notification Control
- A more refined notification system gives users more control over which apps and events can send alerts, improving focus and reducing distractions.
HMD Skyline Android 15 changelog | Image credit: Maksettu
Besides the changes listed above, HMD also included the December 2024 security patch. Keep in mind that these major Android updates typically roll out in waves, so even if you live in Finland and own an HMD Skyline, you might not get the update right away.
HMD has been very slow when it comes to upgrading its devices to Android 15, but things might improve in the coming weeks as more and more phones are getting their long-awaited updates.
