Sony’s latest mid-range phone gets updated to Android 15

New features and changes to the “Wallpaper & style” setting

• The method of displaying the [Wallpaper & style] screen has been changed. To display the [Wallpaper & style] screen, perform either of the following operations.

• Find and tap [Settings] > [Wallpaper & style]. Touch and hold an empty area on the Home screen, and then tap [Wallpaper & style].





New features of Side sense

• The Dashboard function has been added to Side sense. Flick the Side sense bar inward toward the screen to open the Dashboard, which allows you to quickly change or check the status of your most-used settings.





New Quick settings panel and notification panel

• The design of the Quick settings panel has been changed and a screenshot tool added. The panel for [Status of sound and display] has been removed from the notification panel. Panels for [Display status] and [Audio status] now appear on the Dashboard.





New Pop-up window

• The operation icons and behavior of pop-up windows displayed by the [Multitasking] feature in the Game enhancer app have also been. In the External monitor app, you can now display the YouTube video being streamed in a pop-up window. Tap (Pop-up icon) in the streaming mode. The operation icons and behavior are the same as those of normal pop-up windows.





Broadcasting (Audio sharing) (Bluetooth LE Audio)

• You can now use the broadcast function from the Settings menu or the Quick settings panel. “Broadcast” is now shown as “Audio sharing”.

• Before starting Audio sharing or reception of shared audio, pair your device with the set of headphones supporting LE Audio that you will operate from your device.



Changes to the SIM settings

• Items such as the switches for SIM and mobile data connections can now be found on the SIM settings screen. To display the SIM settings screen, find and tap [Settings] > [Network & internet] > [SIMs].

• When you add or enable a SIM with one or two SIMs already activated, a screen prompting you to configure the SIM will appear. Follow the on-screen instructions and configure the SIM.



Sony | Sound Connect app

• The name of the Headphones Connect app has been changed to “Sony | Sound Connect”.







Up until now, Sony updated five of its phones to Android 15 and we’re expecting more to follow soon: Xperia 10 VI,



Sony’s Xperia phones don’t get too many Android upgrades, but up to three years of software support is pretty decent for a company that decided to shrink its mobile division a long time ago.



Keep in mind that these Android updates are rolled out in waves, so you might want to check for the update later if it's not available right away.