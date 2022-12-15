Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 release date, price, features, and news





In this article, we'll have all the leaks and rumors about the Galaxy A54 and A34 so you know what to expect (or at least, have an idea of what to expect) when Samsung unveils these two phones.



Latest Galaxy A54 and A34 news



Galaxy A54 and A34 latest news Big Samsung Galaxy A54 5G leak reveals what could be the best mid-range phone of 2023









Samsung's midrangers usually get released sometime in the spring. Sometimes, there are differences on when the phones are available for different markets. At this moment, given the fact that Samsung has not been really consistent with the release and announcement dates of the Galaxy A series, there are no concrete expectations about a single date. However, leaks may give us more information, so for now, stay tuned for this!







* - probable dates







Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 price





At the moment, there are no leaks on the price of the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34. However, it's fairly reasonable to expect the two phones will retail at the same (or similar) price to their predecessors. In the case of the Galaxy A54, this is $449.99 (the A53 in the US). The A33 was not available in the US, its price in the UK is £329.00. We'll see if a similar scenario will unfold this year for the successors of those two phones. We don't expect big price hikes, at least not right now.







* - anticipated prices







Galaxy A54 and A34 camera



*Renders courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.







Luckily for you early birds who are interested in one of these phones, in the recent couple of months we've had leaks that have given us glimpses of what we can expect from these phones - and they've also shed some light on some camera details. We've heard from rumors and leaks that the A54's main camera will be a 50MP one (according to GalaxyClub ).





At first look, this seems like a downgrade from the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A53, which both featured a 64MP main cameras. At the moment, it is not known what specific sensor will this 50MP camera on the Galaxy A54 sport. We don't expect Samsung to get rid of the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that its predecessor rocked.







Apart from the main sensor, the Galaxy A53 has a 12MP ultra-wide, 5 MP depth, and 5 MP macro snappers. Rumor has it the Galaxy A54 might come without a depth sensor, and recently leaked renders of the device show that as well. According to rumors, the main camera will be the one collecting the depth information and hence, the fourth sensor is unnecessary.







On the other hand, the Galaxy A34's camera specs have not leaked yet. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy A33, sports a 48 MP camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide cam, 5 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. Renders of the A34 show it without the depth sensor again, so just like its bigger sibling, it may come without it.

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 design

Renders of the two phones, as we already mentioned above, have graced the internet spaces and thus help us better picture what to expect in terms of design of the two phones. As they are from the same family, those two are quite similar in terms of looks. Let's see what we know so far.



We start with the Galaxy A54. Last month, a massive leak disclosed a lot of information (and renders) of this phone.





As you can see on these renders, there's no camera island anymore - every camera lens gets its separate bump at the back of the device, similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra . The depth sensor from the A53 is missing (as we mentioned earlier). At the front, the phone is rocking a small centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. However, there's one other thing that's different from the A53. The bezels seem a bit thicker and there's also quite a prominent "chin" of the phone. According to the same leak, the A54 is likely to be a bit shorter, but noticeably wider.

Here are the leaked dimensions of the Galaxy A54 compared to the Galaxy A53.



Galaxy A54 5G dimensions: 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm

Galaxy A53 5G dimensions: 159.9 x 74.7 x 8.1mm

As you can see, the Galaxy A54 is expected to be a tad thicker as well. The leak didn't mention the materials for this phone, so at this point we might presume it will be plastic just like its predecessor. As for the colors, nothing has been disclosed as of yet. When we more more, we'll make sure to update this article, so stay tuned!

On the other hand, we have the Galaxy A34, a slightly less expensive model. Another On the other hand, we have the Galaxy A34, a slightly less expensive model. Another OnLeaks leak (with GizNext) revealed the phone's design in great high-quality renders as well:



As you can see on the images above, the phone is quite similar in terms of design to its more expensive sibling. There are, however, certain differences worth mentioning. For one, the selfie camera is positioned in a waterdrop notch here, instead of a small punch hole. The bezels and the chin are also quite thicker. The camera lenses on the back are again separated just like the Ultra and the A54.



According to the same leak, the phone's power button will have an integrated fingerprint scanner. The phone is also said to rock a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It seems to be a bit bigger than its more expensive brother as well.



Galaxy A34 dimensions: 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm



In terms of colors, it will probably have a black option and other more colorful options as well. Last year, the color palette for the Galaxy A53 and A33 was the same, so a similar situation can unfold here as well.

Galaxy A54 and A34 display



The same two leaks we mentioned earlier have given us information regarding the displays of the two phones. Let's start with the Galaxy A54 first. The phone is said to sport a 6.4-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. For smooth scrolling and animations, it will come with 120Hz display refresh rate.







The display resolution and refresh rate are the same as the phone's predecessor. However, the display is slightly smaller at 6.4-inch instead of 6.5-inch on the Galaxy A53. The cool thing is that we found the display on the A53 great with good color accuracy and viewing angles when we were doing our

The Galaxy A34 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Infinity U sAMOLED display. It is rumored to be a similar display to the A33. At the moment, it is unknown what the refresh rate or the resolution of this display will be. For reference, the A33 sports a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz display refresh rate. All in all, it seems good news given the fact that this phone is a mid-ranger, after all.

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 battery

In terms of battery life, we don't expect any surprises here either. Leaks and rumors point to an around 5,000mAh battery cell for the Galaxy A54. Which is the same battery as its predecessor, the A53. We've also heard that the phone will support 25W charging. Again, no changes from the A53, and pretty generous battery for a mid-ranger, if we might add.



As for the Galaxy A34, leakers have not spoken yet on what battery size to expect. The A33 features a 5,000mAh battery cell, so we see no reason why Samsung wouldn't want to stick with this size for its successor as well. For charging, it is again 25W so maybe this will be the charging speed we'll see.







Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 features and software





Both phones are likely to be released in the beginning of next year. This it is pretty reasonable to assume both will be running Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5 on top. We can expect all the usual Samsung apps and software to be present here. Probably, both phones will also support 5G.







Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 hardware and specs





Recently, the Galaxy A54 made an appearance in benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing reveals that the phone will probably rock the successor to the Exynos 1280 (the chipset appears in the listing with code-name S5E8835). The official name of this chipset is expected to be Exynos 1380, and it has been spotted in benchmarks here and there as well.







The prototype of the Galaxy A54 that ran Geekbench was able to score 776 in single-core and 2,599 multi-core. To set things into perspective, the Galaxy A53 scored 676 in single-core and 1766 in multi-score at the same test. As you can see, there is an improvement in performance. However, it is important to know that benchmarks don't always reflect real-life experience.







The Geekbench listing showed the A54 with 6GB of RAM. However, it is possible that an option with 8GB of RAM will also exist.

The Galaxy A53 ran the Exynos 1280, a Samsung-made chipset built on a 5nm process. When we were doing our review, we noticed some hiccups here and there, especially when gaming. However, the phone ran smoothly when browsing and watching videos. It is interesting how much the difference in scores above will reflect in real life usage. Hopefully, the Galaxy A54 fares a bit better with gaming, but nevertheless, for a mid-ranger and for most people's needs, it should be fairly good anyway.







There are no leaks at the moment on the chip that will power the Galaxy A34. Its predecessor was equipped with the same Exynos chip as the A53. It is possible Samsung to make the same decision this year and put the Exynos 1280 in the Galaxy A34 as well. We'll see how things turn out, and when we know more, we'll make sure to tell you.







Should I wait for the Galaxy A54 or A34?





You should wait for the Galaxy A54 or A34 if you have the A51 or A31 or an older mid-ranger and you're due for an upgrade. There are just a couple of months left (presumably) before we see what these two phones will bring to the table exactly in terms of features and hardware. If you can wait before making your final decision to see what Samsung has in store for you, you'll probably not be disappointed.







You should not wait for the Galaxy A54 or A34 if you're currently rocking the A53 or A33. As you can see (at least judging by leaks) there are not a lot of enormous upgrades planned and not a lot of differences between the 2022 models and the 2023 models. However, there's always the chance of a last-minute surprise by Samsung, so keep an open mind.







We've got a couple of months (more or less) before Samsung releases its next mid-range phone lineup, the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34. These two devices are expected to be officially announced probably sometimes in March. And as things on the internet go these days, leaks about these two devices are already starting to paint a preliminary picture of what we can expect from them.