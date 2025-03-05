GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

One UI 7 open beta drops on these Galaxy phones in a matter of hours

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series Galaxy A Series Galaxy Z Series

One UI 7 is long overdue, but you can check it out in advance as it rolls out on March 6 for eligible phones and tablets.



If you're among the people who simply can't take it anymore – can't stand having to use One UI 6 (or some of its latter versions) – fret not, there's good news ahead.

If you're living in the US, the UK, South Korea or India – and you've got a device of the following:


…well, you might get to experience the One UI 7 beta program, which will be rolled out for the aforementioned devices (and regions) in mere hours.

Samsung says it's "starting from March 6" and it's "rolling out to more devices within the month including Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series and A55".

They don't specify if the Galaxy S23 FE will be part of the One UI 7 beta program right now, but it's best to keep an eye on your phone – you never know! The Galaxy S23 FE is not a full-bodied flagship like its siblings, but it's a great mid-ranger nonetheless. And given that the Galaxy A55 is in the list above, well, it's only natural for the S23 FE model to be blessed with One UI 7 beta as well.

Users can apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Of course, if you can't be bothered with beta programs, you have to wait (and wait, and wait) for the stable One UI 7 release.

As we've reported earlier, Samsung might roll out the stable version of One UI 7 to eligible devices in April. Many, like the Galaxy S22, could get One UI 7 in May. That's crazy!

Once One UI 7 (finally) arrives, Galaxy users should get enhancements like advanced AI agents with multimodal capabilities (understanding not just text, but images and sound), and much more. Samsung says One UI 7 represents a major advancement in redefining the mobile experience, making every interaction feel more seamless and intuitive than ever.

What else?


Some cool new lock screen options. | Image credit – PhoneArena - One UI 7 open beta drops on these Galaxy phones in a matter of hours
Some cool new lock screen options. | Image credit – PhoneArena


There might be just the One UI 7 version – and then straight to One UI 8, with no One UI 7.1 or One UI 7.1.1 versions.

That's because the One UI 7 is taking forever to be mass-released and Samsung is allegedly going to soothe raging customers by releasing its Android 16-based OS as early as possible.

Recommended Stories
We've already got a chance to play around with One UI 7: it's a visual spectacle that caters to the squeaky wheels.

The One UI 7 update brings a wide range of visual and functional upgrades, making the interface more intuitive and customizable. App icons have been redesigned with more vibrant colors and detail, giving key apps like Gallery, Phone, and Camera a fresh look. Home screen folders now expand into mini widgets, allowing quick access to multiple apps without opening the full folder.

Weather comes with a more informative redesign. | Image credit – PhoneArena - One UI 7 open beta drops on these Galaxy phones in a matter of hours
Weather comes with a more informative redesign. | Image credit – PhoneArena


Samsung has also reworked the quick toggles and notifications panel. Now, swiping down from the top-right opens quick toggles, while a general downward swipe brings up notifications. Users can now customize the quick toggles panel by rearranging sections, though individual tiles cannot yet be removed.



A new Now bar on the lock screen and always-on display provides live updates for music, routines, battery status, and notifications from apps like Maps and Samsung Health, similar to iOS Live Activities. The lock screen has also gained new clock styles, animations, and widget options for further personalization.

The app switcher has been redesigned, now displaying stacked app cards for a more modern and organized experience. The camera interface has seen a major overhaul, with the mode selector moved to the bottom and quick controls consolidated into a folder just above the camera selector. The zoom slider has also been repositioned to prevent obstruction of the viewfinder.

With these refinements, One UI 7 enhances usability while maintaining Samsung's signature balance between customization and ease of use. It's great to see that Samsung is blessing more and more of its Galaxy devices with its long-awaited Android 15-based OS: many Samsung rivals have been doing that for some time now.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless