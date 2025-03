One UI 7 open beta drops on these Galaxy phones in a matter of hours

can't take it anymore

If you're among the people who simply– can't stand having to use One UI 6 (or some of its latter versions) – fret not, there's good news ahead.If you're living in the US, the UK, South Korea or India – and you've got a device of the following:…well, you might get to experience the One UI 7 beta program, which will be rolled out for the aforementioned devices (and regions) in mere hours.Samsung says it's "starting from March 6" and it's "rolling out to more devices within the month includingseries, Tab S10 series and A55".They don't specify if thewill be part of thebeta program right now, but it's best to keep an eye on your phone – you never know! Theis not a full-bodied flagship like its siblings, but it's a great mid-ranger nonetheless. And given that theis in the list above, well, it's only natural for the S23 FE model to be blessed withbeta as well.Users can apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Of course, if you can't be bothered with beta programs, you have to wait (and wait, and wait) for the stablerelease.As we've reported earlier, Samsung might roll out the stable version ofto eligible devices in April. Many, like the Galaxy S22, could getin May. That's crazy!Once(finally) arrives, Galaxy users should get enhancements like advanced AI agents with multimodal capabilities (understanding not just text, but images and sound), and much more. Samsung saysrepresents a major advancement in redefining the mobile experience, making every interaction feel more seamless and intuitive than ever.There might be just theversion – and then straight to One UI 8, with no.1 or.1.1 versions.That's because theis taking forever to be mass-released and Samsung is allegedly going to soothe raging customers by releasing its Android 16-based OS as early as possible.We've already got a chance to play around withTheupdate brings a wide range of visual and functional upgrades, making the interface more intuitive and customizable. App icons have been redesigned with more vibrant colors and detail, giving key apps like Gallery, Phone, and Camera a fresh look. Home screen folders now expand into mini widgets, allowing quick access to multiple apps without opening the full folder.Samsung has also reworked the quick toggles and notifications panel. Now, swiping down from the top-right opens quick toggles, while a general downward swipe brings up notifications. Users can now customize the quick toggles panel by rearranging sections, though individual tiles cannot yet be removed.A new Now bar on the lock screen and always-on display provides live updates for music, routines, battery status, and notifications from apps like Maps and Samsung Health, similar to iOS Live Activities. The lock screen has also gained new clock styles, animations, and widget options for further personalization.The app switcher has been redesigned, now displaying stacked app cards for a more modern and organized experience. The camera interface has seen a major overhaul, with the mode selector moved to the bottom and quick controls consolidated into a folder just above the camera selector. The zoom slider has also been repositioned to prevent obstruction of the viewfinder.With these refinements,enhances usability while maintaining Samsung's signature balance between customization and ease of use. It's great to see that Samsung is blessing more and more of its Galaxy devices with its long-awaited Android 15 -based OS: many Samsung rivals have been doing that for some time now.