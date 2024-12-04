The first OnePlus mid-range smartphone starts receiving Android 15
OnePlus has already delivered OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15 to a couple of its flagships, but there are still a lot of high-end OnePlus phones that haven’t yet received the highly-anticipated update.
If you’re one of the many customers who bought one of OnePlus’s mid-range phones instead, specifically the Nord CE4 Lite, then you’re in luck. The Chinese handset maker has just announced that it’s now rolling out OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G.
If you’re running a OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite as your daily driver and live in India, you should be notified about the OxygenOS 15 update this week. The new firmware version CPH2619_15.0.0.303(EX01) includes the following new features and improvements:
Themes
Live Alerts
Photo editing
Floating Window and Split View
Notifications & Quick Settings
OnePlus Share
Battery & charging
More
Privacy
Keep in mind that the update is rolled out in India in batches, so it might take a few days for everyone to get it. To check for the update, navigate to Settings / System & Updates / Software update. You’ll be able to submit bugs via the Google Dialer by typing *#800# (India only).
If you’re one of the many customers who bought one of OnePlus’s mid-range phones instead, specifically the Nord CE4 Lite, then you’re in luck. The Chinese handset maker has just announced that it’s now rolling out OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G.
For the time being, the update is only available in India, but it’s probably safe to assume that OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be available in other regions soon, despite the fact that the company did not confirm anything about it yet.
If you’re running a OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite as your daily driver and live in India, you should be notified about the OxygenOS 15 update this week. The new firmware version CPH2619_15.0.0.303(EX01) includes the following new features and improvements:
Visual effects
- The Home screen is revamped with newly designed icons, presenting a fresh look with balanced proportions and enhanced colors for fuller and sharper visuals.
- Numerous system function icons are overhauled for improved visual uniformity throughout the system.
- The rounded corner design is enhanced for uniformity and continuous curvature is applied throughout the system.
Themes
- The new flux themes feature a vast array of high-quality themes, allowing customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a personalized touch.
Live Alerts
- The new Live Alerts design is concentrated on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.
- The new Live Alerts interaction allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.
Photo editing
- The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.
- The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos.
Floating Window and Split View
- The new Floating Window gestures: you can swipe down a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.
- The resizable Split View windows allow you to drag the divider or tap the window for a more extensive display area.
Notifications & Quick Settings
- The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.
- Quick Settings is revamped with a more visually appealing and consistent layout, along with refined and enhanced animations.
OnePlus Share
- The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.
Battery & charging
- The new "Charging limit" feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.
- The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.
More
- Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.
- The new Home screen clock widget gives you the flexibility to resize as desired.
- An easter egg is added in Calculator and will pop up when you input ""1+="", embodying OnePlus's enduring ""Never Settle"" mentality.
- New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with OnePlus's signature style.
- The design of the About device and the System update pages are enhanced for clearer and more visually appealing information display.
- The style and visuals of the Notes widgets are enhanced, making them more appealing and practical.
- The multitasking experience is enhanced by automatically guiding you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for easier app switching.
- The Drawer mode is optimized to keep the existing Home screen app layout upon initial entry.
- Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.
- Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.
- Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen.
- Optimizes the widgets of Notes on the Home screen.
Privacy
- The Private Safe is optimized by implementing categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data management.
- A new Home screen entry is added for hidden apps, allowing quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.
Keep in mind that the update is rolled out in India in batches, so it might take a few days for everyone to get it. To check for the update, navigate to Settings / System & Updates / Software update. You’ll be able to submit bugs via the Google Dialer by typing *#800# (India only).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: