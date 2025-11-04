Samsung and T-Mobile's parent company hitch a ride on the Nvidia hype train
Everybody wants a piece of the cake.
Both Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile's parent company) and Samsung are about to collaborate with Nvidia – the world's highest-ranking company by market capitalization (recently, it hit $5 trillion).
Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Nvidia to build a massive cloud platform focused on industrial AI, set to launch in early 2026. The system will run from a newly upgraded data center in Munich packed with up to 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs for advanced artificial intelligence tasks. Businesses will be able to rent processing power on demand, and the platform will also support government agencies and defense work.
Of course, this is aimed at big businesses, but everyday users and subscribers could eventually get more advanced AI features (who wouldn't want that?!), smarter network services, and new automation tools into its consumer plans.
Samsung is building what it calls an AI megafactory with Nvidia, packing tens of thousands of high-end GPUs into its chip production pipeline. Instead of just automating steps, Samsung wants AI to watch every part of the semiconductor process in real time, predict issues before they happen and speed up development of new chips, robots and devices.
This could mean that Samsung gadgets are to get smarter, more power-efficient, with more AI features and stronger on-device performance instead of waiting on cloud computing.
Deutsche Telekom's partnership
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Tim Hoettges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. | Image by Nvidia
Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Nvidia to build a massive cloud platform focused on industrial AI, set to launch in early 2026. The system will run from a newly upgraded data center in Munich packed with up to 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs for advanced artificial intelligence tasks. Businesses will be able to rent processing power on demand, and the platform will also support government agencies and defense work.
Executives at the announcement, including Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, said they are open to investing even more if demand stays strong.
Of course, this is aimed at big businesses, but everyday users and subscribers could eventually get more advanced AI features (who wouldn't want that?!), smarter network services, and new automation tools into its consumer plans.
Samsung: more AI, now!
Samsung is building what it calls an AI megafactory with Nvidia, packing tens of thousands of high-end GPUs into its chip production pipeline. Instead of just automating steps, Samsung wants AI to watch every part of the semiconductor process in real time, predict issues before they happen and speed up development of new chips, robots and devices.
The project is also tied to next-generation memory and advanced design tools, letting Samsung test new production ideas in virtual factories before touching real hardware. That means faster manufacturing cycles and a bigger edge in areas like AI-focused chips, robotics and cloud computing. Samsung plans to roll this out globally and plug it into internal AI models already powering hundreds of millions of devices.
This could mean that Samsung gadgets are to get smarter, more power-efficient, with more AI features and stronger on-device performance instead of waiting on cloud computing.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: