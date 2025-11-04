Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Samsung and T-Mobile's parent company hitch a ride on the Nvidia hype train

Everybody wants a piece of the cake.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Samsung
Samsung logo.
Both Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile's parent company) and Samsung are about to collaborate with Nvidia – the world's highest-ranking company by market capitalization (recently, it hit $5 trillion).

Deutsche Telekom's partnership




Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Nvidia to build a massive cloud platform focused on industrial AI, set to launch in early 2026. The system will run from a newly upgraded data center in Munich packed with up to 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs for advanced artificial intelligence tasks. Businesses will be able to rent processing power on demand, and the platform will also support government agencies and defense work.

Executives at the announcement, including Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, said they are open to investing even more if demand stays strong.

Of course, this is aimed at big businesses, but everyday users and subscribers could eventually get more advanced AI features (who wouldn't want that?!), smarter network services, and new automation tools into its consumer plans.

Samsung: more AI, now!


Samsung is building what it calls an AI megafactory with Nvidia, packing tens of thousands of high-end GPUs into its chip production pipeline. Instead of just automating steps, Samsung wants AI to watch every part of the semiconductor process in real time, predict issues before they happen and speed up development of new chips, robots and devices.

The project is also tied to next-generation memory and advanced design tools, letting Samsung test new production ideas in virtual factories before touching real hardware. That means faster manufacturing cycles and a bigger edge in areas like AI-focused chips, robotics and cloud computing. Samsung plans to roll this out globally and plug it into internal AI models already powering hundreds of millions of devices.

This could mean that Samsung gadgets are to get smarter, more power-efficient, with more AI features and stronger on-device performance instead of waiting on cloud computing.

Are you thrilled about more AI stuff on your phone (or mobile network)?

Vote View Result

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless