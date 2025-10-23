Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

At up to $200 off, Razr (2025) is a solid choice for embracing the foldable lifestyle

With its dependable performance and a gorgeous inner display, the phone is a solid pick if you want a capable foldable that won't break the bank.

Foldable phones aren’t exactly affordable. So, if you’ve been thinking about getting a foldable phone yourself, you’re surely prepared to spend quite a bit of cash in order to start living the foldable lifestyle. Fortunately, there are some budget-friendly foldable options, which allow you to experience a phone that can fold in half without overspending. And right now, one of the best budget-ish foldables can be yours for even less than usual, making it a hot pick for shoppers who don’t want to break the bank.

The phone in question is Motorola’s regular Razr (2025), which is selling at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon and the official store. At the latter, you can even save an extra $100 with an eligible trade-in. We could say you have pretty decent chances to score such an amount, as Motorola claims it offers a $100 trade-in discount on most phones.

Razr (2025): Save up to $200 with trade-in!

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
Motorola is selling its Razr (2025) for $100 off its price, allowing you to score one for just under $600. In addition, you can score an extra $100 discount by trading-in an eligible device. The phone delivers solid mid-range performance and offers pleasant visuals. It's a no-brainer at under $500, so don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr (2025): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (14%)
Alternatevely, you can snag a brand-new Motorola Razr (2025) on Amazon, where this bad bouy is selling for $100 off. Just hurry, as there's no telling when these deals might expire.
Buy at Amazon


We urge you to get this bad boy now while it can be yours for less, as there’s no telling how long these discounts will last. While they tend to stay for a while, there isn’t exactly a timer that shows how long they’ll be available. And we think the Razr (2025) is a solid choice at $100 off and a no-brainer at $200 off.

Yes, since it’s the entry-level model, it’s not a powerhouse like its bigger sibling, the Razr Ultra (2025). However, it’s still a pretty capable smartphone. Its Dimensity 7400X chipset comes bundled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and is more than capable of handling most tasks with ease. That being said, it’s still a mid-range processor, so it may have a hard time with more demanding apps and games.

On the flip side, the phone rocks a stunning 6.9-inch main OLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. This allows it to deliver gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors, making it a joy to watch YouTube videos. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera lets you take pretty decent photos with natural colors. We say ‘pretty decent’ because the camera utilizes aggressive software, which oversharpens the pictures, resulting in a loss of detail.

Nevertheless, the Razr (2025) is still great value for money. So, if its not-that-great camera performance isn’t an issue for you, and you aren’t a power user, we think this phone is absolutely worth getting. Save on it now while you still can!

