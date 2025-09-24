Razr (2025) gets $200 freebie, giving buyers more reason to choose it over Z Flip 7 FE
You can currently get it with a free pair of Moto Buds+ and even slash a $100 off its price with a trade-in. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge (2024) may be available for just $199.99 at the official store, making it a must-have for shoppers who want a capable phone that won’t break the bank. But if you prefer a clamshell foldable, you should definitely check out Motorola’s deal on the Razr (2025).
You can currently get this bad boy with a pair of free Moto Buds+, saving you about $200. While the device itself isn’t discounted, you can slash an extra $100 off its cost with an eligible trade-in. Motorola even claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins, so it.
Being the entry-level model, the regular Razr (2025) falls more into the mid-range category, rather than the flagship segment. Nevertheless, it offers speedy performance, packing a capable Dimensity 7400X chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.
We also liked its display when we reviewed the phone. Its 6.9-inch main OLED panel features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering vivid colors. We found it to be a “joy to look at,” so it’s definitely one of the strongest suits of this device.
Nonetheless, the Razr (2025) is the best choice if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without splurging huge amounts of cash. And the fact that it can now be yours with free earbuds that deliver good sound and have impressive ANC makes it an even bigger bargain. So, don’t hesitate—get one with this deal now!
