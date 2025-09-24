Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Razr (2025) gets $200 freebie, giving buyers more reason to choose it over Z Flip 7 FE

You can currently get it with a free pair of Moto Buds+ and even slash a $100 off its price with a trade-in. Don't miss out!

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Razr (2025).
The Motorola Edge (2024) may be available for just $199.99 at the official store, making it a must-have for shoppers who want a capable phone that won’t break the bank. But if you prefer a clamshell foldable, you should definitely check out Motorola’s deal on the Razr (2025).

You can currently get this bad boy with a pair of free Moto Buds+, saving you about $200. While the device itself isn’t discounted, you can slash an extra $100 off its cost with an eligible trade-in. Motorola even claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins, so it.

Razr (2025): Save $100 with trade-in + score free earbuds

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
Motorola is offering a pair of free Moto Buds+ when getting a Razr (2025) from the official store. This save you about $200. In addition, you can trade in your old phone to slash $100 off the Razr (2025). Don't waste time and take advantage of this deal while you can!
Buy at Motorola


Being the entry-level model, the regular Razr (2025) falls more into the mid-range category, rather than the flagship segment. Nevertheless, it offers speedy performance, packing a capable Dimensity 7400X chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

We also liked its display when we reviewed the phone. Its 6.9-inch main OLED panel features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, offering vivid colors. We found it to be a “joy to look at,” so it’s definitely one of the strongest suits of this device.

Of course, since it’s a mid-ranger and a foldable at that, it doesn’t really rank among the best camera phones. Yet, it comes equipped with a 50MP main unit that takes good-looking pictures with natural colors. That said, there’s quite a bit of oversharpening here, which results in reduced details.

Nonetheless, the Razr (2025) is the best choice if you want to start living the foldable lifestyle without splurging huge amounts of cash. And the fact that it can now be yours with free earbuds that deliver good sound and have impressive ANC makes it an even bigger bargain. So, don’t hesitate—get one with this deal now!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless