Motorola Edge (2024) drops to unbeatable price at official store

You could get the phone for only $199.99, which is just bonkers. Don't miss out!

A powerful phone for just under $300 may sound like a dream, but Motorola’s deal on its mid-range Edge (2024) turns that dream into reality.

Yep, that’s right! The phenomenal deal that lets you save $250 on this beautiful phone is up for grabs once again. Even better, you could slash an extra $100 off by trading in an eligible device, as Motorola claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins. This means you have pretty realistic chances to score this capable phone for just $199.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value it offers.

Edge (2024): Now up to $350 OFF at Motorola!

$199 99
$549 99
$350 off (64%)
Grab the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) for $250 off its price at the official store. Trade-in your old phone to slash an extra $100 off. This way, you could grab this beauty for only $199.99, which is an unbeatable price. Don't hesitate—save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2024): Save $250!

$250 off (45%)
In case you're an Amazon shopper and don't have a phone to trade in, you can save $250 on the Edge (2024) on Amazon as well.
Buy at Amazon


Of course, judging by the “2024” in the brackets, it’s apparently a model from last year. So, one might think that it’s not worth getting. However, this is an absolute steal at only $199.99, as it’s probably the most powerful phone at this price right now.

Rocking a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle almost anything you throw its way. It can even run heavy games like League of Legends: Wild Rift, so it’s definitely no slouch.

It also has a beautiful 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering solid visuals, especially for a phone that could be yours for just $199.99. Yes, its camera performance isn’t among the best, but its 50MP main snapper still takes decent-looking photos nonetheless.

So, we have just one question: what are you still waiting for? Obviously, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute bargain that brings a lot to the table. Not to mention, it should receive Android 16 — though it’d be its last major OS update — and continue to get security updates until late 2027. Therefore, act fast and grab one at an unbeatable price today!

