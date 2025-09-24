Motorola Edge (2024) drops to unbeatable price at official store
You could get the phone for only $199.99, which is just bonkers. Don't miss out!
A powerful phone for just under $300 may sound like a dream, but Motorola’s deal on its mid-range Edge (2024) turns that dream into reality.
Yep, that’s right! The phenomenal deal that lets you save $250 on this beautiful phone is up for grabs once again. Even better, you could slash an extra $100 off by trading in an eligible device, as Motorola claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins. This means you have pretty realistic chances to score this capable phone for just $199.99, which is a bonkers price for all the value it offers.
Of course, judging by the “2024” in the brackets, it’s apparently a model from last year. So, one might think that it’s not worth getting. However, this is an absolute steal at only $199.99, as it’s probably the most powerful phone at this price right now.
Rocking a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle almost anything you throw its way. It can even run heavy games like League of Legends: Wild Rift, so it’s definitely no slouch.
So, we have just one question: what are you still waiting for? Obviously, the Motorola Edge (2024) is an absolute bargain that brings a lot to the table. Not to mention, it should receive Android 16 — though it’d be its last major OS update — and continue to get security updates until late 2027. Therefore, act fast and grab one at an unbeatable price today!
It also has a beautiful 6.6-inch P-OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering solid visuals, especially for a phone that could be yours for just $199.99. Yes, its camera performance isn’t among the best, but its 50MP main snapper still takes decent-looking photos nonetheless.
