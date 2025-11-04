Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Qualcomm may have a big Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 surprise that could make things more complicated

Qualcomm may be ready to add confusion to its Snapdragon chips, but this time it sounds like it’s worth it.

We’re yet to get our hands on a device featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, but we’re already hearing rumors about its follow-up. The latest claims that Qualcomm will make not one but two high-end chips next year.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 may have two versions


Qualcomm plans to launch two variants of its upcoming flagship chipset, according to information (source in Chinese) from prolific leaker Digital Chat Station. Aside from the “standard” version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, the chip may also have a Pro version.

Both versions of the processor will use Qualcomm’s third-generation architecture for the CPU cores, which will be in a 2+3+3 configuration. The chips will also be made using TSMC’s 2nm process. The Pro version will feature a different GPU with higher capabilities, and it’ll be the one to support LPDDR6 memory.

Adding to the confusion could be interesting



Splitting its top-tier chipset into two versions is the last thing Qualcomm’s naming scheme needs. The company’s current generation of chips includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 8 Gen 5, which are the flagship and semi-flagship models. If the company sticks to the same strategy next year, we may have flagship, semi-flagship, and pro flagship options that very few people would understand.

Would you pay more than the current flagship price to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 on your next phone?

Vote View Result


Where the difference may show up is in the price. The Pro version of the upcoming chip may be about $70 more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, making it an ultra-premium offering. If that price is real, it’ll be interesting to see which manufacturers will use the chip and how expensive their devices will be.

Power to the chips, I guess


I’m all in for the continuous advancement of the semiconductor industry, but I’m less sure if I want to pay for it. Flagship phones are already pricey enough, and another bump could turn them into luxury items available to fewer people. On the bright side, mid-range phones are getting better.

Ilia Temelkov
