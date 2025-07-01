Stop using these Anker power banks now – expanded recall announced
If you own an Anker PowerCore power bank, check now — continued fire risks have forced a wider recall.
Anker has now expanded its official global recall of some of its Power Bank products. Now, five more models have been added to a recall, announced in June, of the Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with the model number A1263.
The recall was started after 19 reports of the portable chargers catching fire and exploding.
Previously, the Consumer Products Safety Commission reported that more than 1.1 million of the products sold in the US are affected by the recall. Anker plans to replace the devices or offer $30 gift cards for Anker's online store, but customers need to submit photo evidence of ownership and prove that they've disposed of the PowerCore devices properly.
Anker says that the products affected were purchased between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022.
You can verify your device's serial number at this Anker webpage.
Keep in mind to pay attention to the letters and numbers in the serial number '1', 'L', 'I', '2' and 'Z'. The letter 'O' (not Zero) and the letter 'I' are not used in serial numbers of the target product.
If your power bank is affected, you should stop using it immediately. On the webpage where you can check if your device is affected, you can also request a replacement or a gift card, following the instructions.
Anker recommends contacting a local hazardous waste collection center instead of disposing of the device in the trash or via standard recycling services. You can also email Anker at support@anker.com with Anker Recall in the subject line, or call 800-988-7973, if you have additional questions.
Now, to the June recall of the A1263 and an October 2024 recall of the A1642, Anker adds the following products that are being recalled:
- Anker Power Bank 10000 Model A1257
- Anker Power Bank 20000 Model A1647
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10000 Model A1652
- Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1681
- Anker Zolo Power Bank 20000 Model A1689
Airlines have also noted these portable battery hazards. Southwest Airlines changed its policy recently on charging devices in carry-on bags. International airlines (some of them) are also limiting the types of charges that you can bring on planes.
Is your Anker PowerCore being recalled?
