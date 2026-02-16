iPhone 17e Geekbench listing emerges — but you'd be right to be skeptical

iPhone 16e image for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

Possible iPhone 17e (iPhone99,11) spotted on Geekbench — but I’m not fully sure about this listing, need expert insight here. Spotted Specifications: • 3.76GHz base frequency • iOS 26.1 • 10GB RAM Geekbench Scores: • Single-core: 2,560 • Multi-core: 8,553 • Metal:… pic.twitter.com/So7spJzP6u

The listing also indicates the chip will feature eight cores, as well as a bump in RAM. Reportedly, the upcoming mid-ranger will pack 10GB RAM, up from 8GB on theNow, the entry might look exciting, but there are a few areas that raise questions. One indication that it might have been spoofed is the base frequency of 3.76GHz. Some earlier leaks have indicated that the iOS device would come with a binned A19 chipset, suggesting a base frequency of 4.26GHz.Another thing that doesn't quite fit is the model name. The previousbears an iPhone17,5 identifier. Judging by this, shouldn't the successor feature an iPhone18,5 name instead of iPhone99,11?As if that's not enough, the motherboard name doesn't match recent Apple iPhone releases:Evidently, that's nowhere near the supposed motherboard of the, which is VPHONE600AP, according to the Geekbench listing.The confusing Geekbench listing aside, earlier leaks have hinted at some main specs of the new Apple mid-ranger. Thewill reportedly feature wireless charging of 25W and MagSafe. Some leaks also imply the device might pack an 18MP selfie camera with Center Stage capabilities.An additional tidbit indicates the asking price will remain the same as the. If this sticks, we're looking at a starting price of $599 for theWhile getting 10GB RAM on a budget Apple phone sounds almost too good to be true, I'm increasingly doubting the whole Geekbench 6 listing. Regardless, the introduction of MagSafe and 25W charging speeds sounds promising.We probably won't have to wait too long to see just which leaks turn out to be true and which ones are pure speculation. But I, for one, find thean option worth waiting for.