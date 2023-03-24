Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Do you think AI language models (ChatGPT, Bard) are the future of information search?
И don't think there are many people who haven't heard about ChatGPT by now, in one way or another. OpenAI's brainchild can do so many things; not only can it source valuable information, but it can also write poetry, compose music, create short stories, paint, and do many other amazing things, previously reserved for science-fiction novels and movies.

It's not perfect, of course, but the fact that Google decided to rush its Bard alternative speaks volumes. The machines are coming for us! Leaving aside the drama, there is some serious thinking and analyzing to be done here. Are we seeing a new trend in information search?

Could ChatGPT and other similar AI machines do what Google did for internet search back in the day? Is a new era and the next big thing in technology on the horizon? You might be thinking, "What has all this to do with mobile technology?" Absolutely valid question, no doubt. My editor asked me the same thing, actually.

The problem is that ChatGPT has made its way into smartphones, smartwatches, and other mobile devices already, and we simply cannot ignore this. Our smartphone experience could change, and the way we use our phones, smartwatches, tablets, and TVs, could change as well, so it's on the table. Vote in our poll, and share your apocalyptic predictions in the comment section below.

