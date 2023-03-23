Vote now: Would you buy a phone with no physical buttons?
Have you noticed that smartphones are becoming more and more button-free? They ditched the physical keyboard long ago, and now they rely on touchscreens, voice commands, and gesture controls for pretty much everything. But the question remains: Would you buy a phone with no physical buttons at all?
Nowadays, phones come with more or less two or three buttons, with some exceptions. There's the power button, which can be found on all handsets, and sometimes it doubles as a fingerprint scanner (or vice versa).
Some ROG phones from Asus have capacitive touch zones that act like virtual buttons, and they're quite good at what they're supposed to do. But removing all the buttons can be a problem. On one hand, it will be difficult to hit the exact spot without looking. Yes, there might be visual cues, but do we have to look at our phones every time we need to adjust the volume or wake up the screen?
Which one would it be then? Buttons or no buttons? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Oh, by the way, Oppo showed a prototype of a buttonless phone back in 2019 but it never got to mass-production stages. Go figure...
Then there's the volume rocker—one long button or two separate physical buttons to adjust the volume on your phone. That's the basic configuration. Some phones do feature a dedicated Smart Assistant button, some come with a physical "mute" button, and there are phones with a double-action camera shutter (every Xperia model out there currently).
On the other hand, no physical buttons would probably mean better IP ratings and protection from the elements. More durable phones, as well (remember the iPhone 6s?). Most of you are probably familiar with the bend test that a certain YouTuber is doing and know that the physical buttons are often the weak spot.
