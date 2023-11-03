Certain Pixel phones get update from Google with an incredible 34 bug fixes

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from receiving calls. (Issue #298747690)

Fixed an issue where tapping or long-pressing a Quick Settings tile sometimes failed to launch the corresponding app or settings menu. (Issue #302147272)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when checking for system software updates. (Issue #303739210)

Fixed an issue that prevented Device Mirroring from working correctly with Pixel Fold devices. (Issue #302003079)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the system settings for large screen user per-app overrides from loading.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Camera HAL to apply the wrong tuning profile when an app requested a certain camera mode.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI or device to crash if accessibility magnification mode was toggled rapidly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the package installer to crash due to a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system launcher to crash due to a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue that interfered with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity until the device was rebooted.

Fixed issues with Face Unlock reliability.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the device unlock animation to stutter.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when transitioning from always-on display mode to the lock screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation to display incorrectly when a user gestured to open the notification shade.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash or consume more memory than necessary.

Fixed an issue that caused the picture-in-picture window to stop displaying with rounded corners after locking and unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused device-to-device transfer data to be saved to an incorrect account.

Fixed an issue that caused some UI elements to render incorrectly when the device font scale was increased.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the work profile badge for an app icon to be displayed in the wrong place while viewing the list of recent apps.

Fixed an issue that caused some text to display in the wrong colors when always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot.

Fixed an issue where additional power was still being consumed by mobile network connectivity even after a device connected to Wi-Fi.

Fixed an issue where audio failed to play back or was interrupted if Adaptive Sound was enabled.

Fixed issues with audio playback when using spatial audio.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Wi-Fi service to be interrupted and fail to connect until the device was restarted.

Fixed an issue where the battery level in the status bar sometimes displayed temporarily as 0%.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the "All Apps" button on the taskbar was slow to appear immediately after launching an app.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

To download the update on your compatible Pixel phone, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. The Android 14QPR1 beta releases allow Pixel users to test what will eventually be the December Pixel feature drop.





The update is available for the following Pixel models:



