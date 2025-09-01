Camera champ Pixel 9 Pro gets a generous $124 discount on Amazon

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The phone delivers speedy performance, takes stunning photos, and is unmissable at its current price.

Google’s all-new fancy Pixel 10 Pro may be available with a generous $200 gift card on Amazon, but if you’re looking to score a Pro-grade Pixel phone at a discounted price, you should definitely act fast and get the Pixel 9 Pro with this deal now.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a hefty $124 discount on the model with 128GB of storage in Obsidian. This lets you grab one for just under $876 instead of splurging around $1,000. And while the merchant also handles the shipping, you’ll still get a 30-day return window to request a refund if there’s an issue with your newly purchased smartphone.

Save $124 on the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage

$124 off (12%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a generous $124 discount on the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro, letting you grab one for south of $876. The phone packs a punch, takes stunning photos and has a gorgeous display. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Just don’t wait around, as there are only a few units left in stock — at the time of writing — and you never know when this sweet opportunity to get one of the best phones on the market could disappear. Yep, that’s right! The Pixel 9 Pro may not be among the latest and greatest Pixel phones anymore, but it’s still absolutely worth getting if you want a capable handset at a great price.

Sure, its Tensor G4 chip doesn’t pack the same level of raw firepower as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite—the silicon powering flagships like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25—but it can still handle anything you throw at it, including demanding apps and games. Furthermore, the Tensor platform became famous for its AI-powered features, and you get a plethora of those with the Pixel 9 Pro.

You’ll also get Google’s image processing magic, which, complemented by a 50MP main camera, lets you take gorgeous photos and capture unforgettable experiences in stunning clarity and natural colors. After that, you can relive these moments in high quality, courtesy of the beautiful 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2856 × 1280 resolution and HDR support.

So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button in this article and grab a brand-new Pixel 9 Pro at a bargain price now while you still can!

