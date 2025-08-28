Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Amazon sweetens the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL Launch with a $200 gift card

Open sales for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have begun, and Amazon bundles the flagships with a $200 gift card to make your upgrade even sweeter.

It’s here, Pixel fans — open sales are live! Starting today, you can finally get your hands on the brand-new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the big Pixel 10 Pro XL. Even better, Amazon is still letting you grab the flagship Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL with a $200 gift card.

Get a $200 gift card with the Pixel 10 Pro

The Google Pixel 10 Pro offers an improved performance, a gorgeous display, and multiple Gemini features. The handset is now available with a fantastic $200 gift card at Amazon, but the promo won't stay up for too long.
Buy at Amazon

Get a $200 gift card with the Pixel 10 Pro XL

If you prefer a larger screen, the Pixel 10 Pro XL might be a better pick for you. This device also ships with a fantastic $200 gift card at Amazon, making it much more tempting to get. Just like with the Pixel 10 Pro, this promo won't stay live for long, so act fast.
Buy at Amazon

Although you have to cough up the full asking price for these devices, the deals are still quite exciting. After all, last year’s Pixel 9 Pro models don’t come with major price cuts right now. So, if you’re looking for a Google Pixel phone with the new Tensor G5 chip on deck, now’s a great time to act.

As we’ve mentioned in our Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL hands-on preview, both models look almost identical to the previous generation. That’s not a downside, though — the build quality is fantastic and the design remains gorgeous.

It’s not just the design that impresses, of course. Google keeps its tradition of stunning OLED displays with its new Pixel 10 lineup. For fans of compact devices, the Pixel 10 Pro is the perfect choice. It packs a 6.3-inch OLED display with ultra-crisp resolution and unbelievably high brightness levels, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

Those who want a larger screen should opt for the Pixel 10 Pro XL instead. This one has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness. Under the hood, both models come with the new Tensor G5 chip, offering a well-optimized daily performance and multiple AI extras.

What about the camera? There are no hardware changes here: you’re getting a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x periscope lens, but both Android phones now support zooming to up to 100x with AI. The results are indeed impressive, and when you consider all the other Gemini goodies on deck, both models get even more exciting.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are premium through and through, and it’ll likely be a while before we see straight-up discounts. The good news? Amazon’s $200 gift card promo makes grabbing one right now a lot more appealing. Don’t wait too long — Amazon’s promo might not last too long.

