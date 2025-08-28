Amazon sweetens the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL Launch with a $200 gift card
Open sales for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have begun, and Amazon bundles the flagships with a $200 gift card to make your upgrade even sweeter.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s here, Pixel fans — open sales are live! Starting today, you can finally get your hands on the brand-new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the big Pixel 10 Pro XL. Even better, Amazon is still letting you grab the flagship Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL with a $200 gift card.
Although you have to cough up the full asking price for these devices, the deals are still quite exciting. After all, last year’s Pixel 9 Pro models don’t come with major price cuts right now. So, if you’re looking for a Google Pixel phone with the new Tensor G5 chip on deck, now’s a great time to act.
It’s not just the design that impresses, of course. Google keeps its tradition of stunning OLED displays with its new Pixel 10 lineup. For fans of compact devices, the Pixel 10 Pro is the perfect choice. It packs a 6.3-inch OLED display with ultra-crisp resolution and unbelievably high brightness levels, delivering an exceptional viewing experience.
What about the camera? There are no hardware changes here: you’re getting a 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x periscope lens, but both Android phones now support zooming to up to 100x with AI. The results are indeed impressive, and when you consider all the other Gemini goodies on deck, both models get even more exciting.
The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are premium through and through, and it’ll likely be a while before we see straight-up discounts. The good news? Amazon’s $200 gift card promo makes grabbing one right now a lot more appealing. Don’t wait too long — Amazon’s promo might not last too long.
As we’ve mentioned in our Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL hands-on preview, both models look almost identical to the previous generation. That’s not a downside, though — the build quality is fantastic and the design remains gorgeous.
Those who want a larger screen should opt for the Pixel 10 Pro XL instead. This one has a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness. Under the hood, both models come with the new Tensor G5 chip, offering a well-optimized daily performance and multiple AI extras.
