Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer

Revolution





"A very important change in the way that people do things."

Revolutions. In socio-political terms, these events usually seek a change in the way a country is governed. Historically they often involve violence or war, but they can be peaceful and quiet. Like when a 15-year-old girl spends her school days outside the Swedish Parliament, calling for action on climate change.



The Industrial Revolution is a fitting example of a historical shift in the way we do things. The first industrial Revolution (1765) came in the form of mechanisation when the steam engine was invented. We started automating processes that used to require manual labor.



The Second Industrial Revolution (1870), considered the most important one so far, saw the creation of the automobile, and the plane, amongst other major breakthroughs like… the telephone (wink,wink).



Then, the Third Industrial Revolution (1969) tapped into nuclear energy, but also consumer electronics - that’s when computers entered our homes.



"Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is now. It encompasses our access to the internet, and the ability to use it to shape our world - run states, do banking, facilitate medical development, etc. In case you're curious,



But! Let's leave the distant history behind for a moment and address the elephant in the room. No, of course, Google's smartphone won't change our world. The iPhone already did that in 2007, and frankly, this article would probably be better suited for other consumer tech breakthroughs, like Apple's move to ARM-based MacBooks, which have started a computing revolution of their own.



However, within our little "smartphone bubble", we can see small revolutions in everything and anything, and I'll allow myself to do that now . In fact, we already partially explored this topic in



OnePlus: Google's easiest target might become the first victim of the Pixel 6



And without a doubt, the first company that might fall victim to Google's aggressively-priced flagship is



OnePlus was built on two primary values, or selling points, if you view them as an end-user:



Oxygen OS. OnePlus' near-stock Android operating system, which prioritized speed, and functionality over abundance of features, which one may or may not use

The OG OnePlus flagship-killer is now OneMinus









Apple: Pixel 6 is scary good, but the iPhone is safe



As it turns out, Apple is preparing an



The mid-range



Pixel 6: The most important smartphone for the smartphone industry in a while?



So, let's answer the question! Did Pixel 6 kill the $1,000 flagship? Well, we don't know yet. But let's work with what we have.



If you ignore everything else and focus on value… yes! That's a flagship-killer! Finally, a phone that somehow perfectly fits this vague term. However, the Pixel 6 can simply be viewed as a true flagship phone that covers all the basics and even gives the most premium flagships a run for their money. I'll tell you why in a slightly more unorthodox way. Here we go... But in a nutshell, the S22 Ultra must be very special in order to justify costing $300 more than the Pixel 6 Pro. For more on that, check out our Google Pixel 6 Pro review. Peter thinks the Pixel 6 Pro is "the best Android phone money can buy", and I can't disagree. The value proposition is hard to beat.





Welcome to Martin's "Don't be shocked if Pixel 6..." show

Don't be shocked if your friend's $599 Pixel 6 takes better pictures than your $1000 iPhone 13 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra. Google is a point-and-shoot master. The Pixel's reputation doesn't lie. Check out our dedicated Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra camera comparison, if you'd like to get more context.

Don't be shocked if your aunt's Pixel 6 has some Pixel-exclusive features which you're jealous of. Magic Eraser, Action Pan, AI-assisted long-exposure, and Astrophotography? Not on the iPhone. Not on Galaxy either. And that's just a glimpse of the Pixel's special AI powers.

Don't be shocked if Pixel 6 charges faster than Samsung and Apple's most expensive phones - it comes with faster charging. The slightly smaller battery in the Pixel 6 will also help it juice-up faster.

Also, don't be shocked if the Pixel 6 gets longer software support than your ultra-premium Galaxy because… it will. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to see three major OS updates, but only the Pixel is promised to get at least five years of security patches - directly by Google.

And finally, don't be shocked when the Pixel 6 turns more heads than your iPhone-looking iPhone. The Kinda Coral Pixel 6 looks… phenomenal. At least from the back. Then, the 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny looks as if it belongs in a jewellery store.

It's not all flowers. Having used both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for a few days, I can tell you that:

They don't feel as premium as Apple's or Samsung's very best

They won't stretch for the iPhone's video recording capabilities

They are far from being compact… OK, they are massive

They won't outlast the iPhone 13 Pro Max - this one's the battery king for a reason

They won't get five years of OS updates

But all of this is easy to ignore when you go back to the price. Oh, the price! It's just very hard to name a better duo of phones at the moment. The Pixel 6 is simply unbeatable at $599, and the Pixel 6 Pro is a no-brainer for those who want an ultra-premium flagship at a reasonable price.



Remember, the Galaxy S22 Ultra won't quite fit this description, and the



Only if Google sold the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in more than 9-12 countries… Now, that could have been revolutionary.





This story was inspired by larryvand - a PhoneArena user since 2011. Thank you for the input, and for your 10-year-long membership!