Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer

Revolution

"A very important change in the way that people do things."

Revolutions. In socio-political terms, these events usually seek a change in the way a country is governed. Historically they often involve violence or war, but they can be peaceful and quiet. Like when a 15-year-old girl spends her school days outside the Swedish Parliament, calling for action on climate change.Whether it's the French seeking to turn France into a republic, Castro's long-game plot to overthrow the Cuban government, or Greta Thunberg's environmental protest, these events leave a mark, and can change our approach to... life.