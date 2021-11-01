War! Google declares ambitions to replace LG: But can Pixel 6 defeat Samsung and Apple's flagships?





Even before this funny marketing campaign, it was clear what Google's trying to do. The company's core market is in the US, and although you might think the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro exist to convert iPhone users into Android fans, it doesn't look like this is the case. Let's see why...





Does Google actually want to compete with Apple and Samsung?





Google's entire lineup is currently made up of four phones:









You can interpret Google's decision to price the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as they did in two ways:



Google is indeed trying to compete with Samsung and Apple, and that's why it undercuts them in price

Google isn't trying to directly compete with Samsung and Apple because it knows it... can't - at least not anytime soon

I believe both points are valid, but I tend to lean towards the latter. I think pricing the Pixel 6 at $599, and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899 was a very conscious decision, which leaves Google with time to prove itself and eventually get to that "ultra-premium" level.



Right out of the gate, it seems like Google isn't coming for Apple or Samsung's heads, at least at the ultra-premium flagship price segment. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra launched at a price of $1199. Furthermore, even Samsung's standard Galaxy S21+ flagship ($949) came out at a higher price than Google's most expensive Pixel. Also, prices for the Galaxy S22 series and iPhone 14 series aren't expected to go down.





Google isn't coming for Apple's head: OnePlus, Motorola and Xiaomi should be more scared





Here are the top smartphone manufacturers in the US, according to quarterly market data (Q2 2021):





Apple (53%)

Samsung (26%)

Lenovo/Motorola (12%)

LG (3%)

Others (6%)



OnePlus,



Fortunately for Google, the competition in that $600 price range is much weaker in the US than in other places like Europe and Asia. The great



Even if we move to Europe where Xiaomi and Honor are present, we'll find that the former might offer amazing value for less money in the face of the Xiaomi 11T, but it can't match the Pixel's cameras, as well as some premium features like



Talking extra features, IP 67/68 water resistance is also hard to come by at this price point. Although Samsung will sell you a



If you know your Android phones, you'd know the Pixel 6 has no real competition at the moment

So, it looks like Google's Pixel 6 has little to no competition at this strange price point - it's not cheap, but it's also not priced too high. So, it's certainly looking like Google will push brands like OnePlus and Samsung to either bring flagship prices down or come up with new devices that can compete with the great value the Pixel 6 brings to the table.



The obvious Pixel 6 competitors will be Samsung's delayed



The obvious Pixel 6 competitors will be Samsung's delayed Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 10, and of course, the Xiaomi 12 . However, if we judge by current pricing, these phones should cost anywhere between $700-800, and perhaps even a bit more in Europe.





The Pixel 6 Pro has a flagship 120Hz display, the most powerful camera system on a Pixel ever, and all the bells and whistles. The 6 Pro will clearly be the biggest threat for phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12.



Ultimately: Is Pixel 6 the first step of Google's masterplan to take over the smartphone world?



We come back to the idea that Google doesn't want to directly compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple... just yet. These brands have established brand identities and brand recognition. People know and love Samsung's "S" series, and iPhone users are the most loyal customers out there.



So, Google's odd price strategy is meant to put the company on the map... again. In the absence of LG and Sony's questionable attempts, Google only has to deal with OnePlus, Motorola, and Xiaomi - depending on where you are.




