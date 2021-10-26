Leak: iPhone SE 3 delayed, iPhone SE Plus tipped to feature 5G, LCD screen

Leak: iPhone SE 3 delayed, iPhone SE Plus tipped to feature 5G, LCD screen0
Earlier this year it was reported that an iPhone SE 3 with 5G and an A14 chip will most likely come in the first half of 2022. The expected new addition to Apple's entry-level iPhone SE series will presumably reuse the 2020 iPhone SE's design or more optimistically, the design of the iPhone X.
However, trusted supply chain leakster Ross Young now says that the iPhone SE 3 may have been pushed back with two years, making its potential release date somewhere in 2024.
If that's the case, then the next iPhone SE will also sport the iPhone 8's rather small 1821 mAh battery and display resolution of 1334 by 750 pixels. On the upside, while the iPhone 8's design is rather outdated today, it still features a premium glass back build with an aluminum frame, weighing just 5.22 oz (148.0 g).