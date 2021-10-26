Leak: iPhone SE 3 delayed, iPhone SE Plus tipped to feature 5G, LCD screen





However, trusted supply chain leakster Ross Young now says that the iPhone SE 3 may have been pushed back with two years, making its potential release date somewhere in 2024.





Despite that, Apple may have an affordable iPhone in the works for next year, claimed to be named the iPhone SE Plus. According to Young, a 2022 iPhone SE Plus will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the iPhone 8 , along with 5G connectivity.





If that's the case, then the next iPhone SE will also sport the iPhone 8's rather small 1821 mAh battery and display resolution of 1334 by 750 pixels. On the upside, while the iPhone 8's design is rather outdated today, it still features a premium glass back build with an aluminum frame, weighing just 5.22 oz (148.0 g).





The iPhone SE Plus will likely also come with the IP67 dust and water resistance of the 8, and for unlocking the phone, users will rely on a familiar, circular Touch ID sensor. While we expect the iPhone SE 3 to start at $399, at the moment the price of the potential iPhone SE Plus is up for speculation.



