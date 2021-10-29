Galaxy S21 FE "confirmed" to be revealed at CES 2022

SamMobile The heavily rumored Galaxy S21 FE has been a no-show so far but that doesn't mean it has been canceled. According to a new exclusive from, we will indeed see it early next year, as some recent rumors have also indicated.





The outlet says that the stripped-down variant of the Galaxy S21 will be unveiled during CES 2022, which is scheduled to take place from January 5 to 8. Earlier rumors had said the phone would be revealed on January 11

It's out of character for Samsung to announce phones at CES





Samsung doesn't usually announce phones during CES, but given that the Galaxy S21 FE was originally supposed to arrive in August reportedly, and will be quite dated by its rumored unveiling date, it looks like the company wants to get the launch out of the way without a lot of fanfare.





The manufacturer had earlier removed Galaxy S21 FE support pages from its website, prompting rumors that the phone has been shelved, but those pages are live again , suggesting the launch is back on.





The South Korean giant wouldn't want the budget flagship to take the spotlight away from the Galaxy S22 series, which is also rumored to arrive around the same time. Apparently, the flagship S series phones will be released towards the end of January or in early February.





The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly feature a 6.4-inches 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera system, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery. It may ship with a 25W charging brick and earbuds . The price is rumored to start at $649 and the handset will allegedly only be available in a few markets.