Here's how Pixel 6 Pro's Magic Eraser works

How to use the Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser feature





Tap on the photo reel in camera app or choose a snap from the Photos app. Tap on Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser. Use the Suggestions option if you want Eraser to mark objects fit for deletion. Smudge or draw a circle around an object to mark it for manual erasure. Tap Done > Save a copy.



Here's how the Magic Eraser option looks and acts on the Google Pixel 6 series, we'd have to admit that if you delete objects outside of the "Suggestions" algorithm or ones with complex backgrounds, the results will be less than stellar but, hey, forensics are for TV shows.





















New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

For the first time in its phone-making history, Google is listing a modern camera set in the Pixel 6 Pro specs sheet. We get a primary 50MP sensor, most likely a custom Sony IMX700-series one like on the P50 Pro , as well as a 12MP ultra-wide-angle unit, and a sweet 48MP sensor with 4x periscope zoom lens on top, or, should we say, sideways. That's the first time Google is using such a zoom camera and such a large main sensor on a Pixel