Here's how Pixel 6 Pro's Magic Eraser works

Here's how Pixel 6 Pro's Magic Eraser works1
To make a good example of the new Pixel 6 Pro camera features possible with the Tensor chipset, Google introduced something called Magic Eraser that can take away photobombing objects like, well, magic.
Using novel algorithms for confidence, segmentation, and inpainting, Magic Eraser can easily remove suggested distractions from your photos or let you select things you want to remove. Better yet, these machine learning models run on-device using Google Tensor, so you can even use Magic Eraser when you’re away from connectivity or when your photos haven’t backed up yet.
How to use the Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser feature
- Tap on the photo reel in camera app or choose a snap from the Photos app.
- Tap on Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser.
- Use the Suggestions option if you want Eraser to mark objects fit for deletion.
- Smudge or draw a circle around an object to mark it for manual erasure.
- Tap Done > Save a copy.
Here's how the Magic Eraser option looks and acts on the Google Pixel 6 series, we'd have to admit that if you delete objects outside of the "Suggestions" algorithm or ones with complex backgrounds, the results will be less than stellar but, hey, forensics are for TV shows.