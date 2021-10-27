Here's how Pixel 6 Pro's Magic Eraser works





How to use the Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser feature





Tap on the photo reel in camera app or choose a snap from the Photos app. Tap on Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser. Use the Suggestions option if you want Eraser to mark objects fit for deletion. Smudge or draw a circle around an object to mark it for manual erasure. Tap Done > Save a copy.



Here's how the Magic Eraser option looks and acts on the Google Pixel 6 series, we'd have to admit that if you delete objects outside of the "Suggestions" algorithm or ones with complex backgrounds, the results will be less than stellar but, hey, forensics are for TV shows.





















