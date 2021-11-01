5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both receive their first update; check out which features will be fixed

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were both released this past Thursday and today, Google's latest Pixel series received its first update. As usual, the first Monday of every month is when Google releases the latest Android security update and today is no exception. As part of the November update, Google disseminated some bug fixes and other changes for compatible Pixel models.









With the update, the ten previously mentioned Pixel models will see an improvement in transition animation in Overview under certain conditions. Issues that affected notification sounds during certain conditions will be fixed by this update which will also add stability improvements for some third-party apps. And the bug that caused the incorrect icon to appear after the installation of certain apps has been exterminated.

Put the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro in your pocket







A problem that some Pixel users have had to deal with is one where the virtual keyboard appears over certain apps; that problem is gone once the update is installed. Functional updates improve the function of a handset by exterminating a bug, fixing an issue, and making other changes to improve the experience of using a device.







The update also improves audio on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and also improves wireless charging behavior on the two new handsets. Those who are in the honeymoon phase with their new Pixels should see an improvement in how auto-brightness responds on their phones after installing the November security update. Picture-in-picture playback is improved as is connection stability.





While the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL won't receive this update and have lost support, Google will offer owners of those two models one last update in the first quarter of 2022. Something similar was done with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year when the second-gen Pixels hit the "end of life" status.





The security update is dated November 5th and five Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) for the Pixel line itself are included. Three of them related to the Titan-M security chip while the other two deal with the camera and the GPU Driver. The severity of the issues ranges from critical, to high, and to moderate.







To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update > Check for update .