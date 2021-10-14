Forget USB-C: iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first flagship able to last 3 days on a single charge!

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Tests and real-life use say that's the battery life benchmark phone for 2021









18:52 hours of web browsing

10:23 hours of YouTube video streaming

10:29 hours of 3D gaming





And that's not only according to our tests and real-world use but according to almost anyone who's had a chance to get their hands on an iPhone 13 Pro Max. In fact, Twitter is full of people who are bragging left and right how their 13 Pro Max has incredible battery life, and for once... that's fair!





To put the numbers into perspective, the Galaxy S21 Ultra , which comes with a 5000 mAh battery (vs 4352 mAh on the iPhone 13 Pro Max), and is regarded as the Android flagship with some of the best battery life around, manages:





16:07 hours of web browsing (-13.2% compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max)

8:52 hours of YouTube video streaming (-16.7% compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max)

8:40 hours of 3D gaming (-18.3% compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max)



iPhone 13 Pro Max: The first iPhone that could last up to three days on a single charge



As mentioned in our " The iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life is simply incredible " story, it's clear that even with intensive use, the iPhone 13 Pro Max often ends the day with 50% battery left.

Day 1 - 7h 50min screen on time, around 40% of charge left

Day 2 - 11h 49min screen on time, around 10% of charge left

Day 3 - 11h 37min screen on time, around 10% of charge left

Day 4 - 10h 8min screen on time, around 25% of charge left

Day 5 - 3h 15min screen on time (so far), 68% of charge left

As you can see, Joshua was able to hit some absolutely incredible numbers, and he does use his phone a lot!





10-12 hours of screen-on-time combined with Apple's unmatched stand-by time, when you could put your iPhone on the bedside table, and wake up with only 3-5% battery life loss, are more than good enough indicators that this might be the first iPhone ever (!) able to last for up to three days on a single charge!





But will your iPhone 13 Pro Max last three days before you need to charge it?



Now, before you roll your eyes, no - I'm not talking about users who don't put their phones down all day, do intense gaming, or use navigation for three hours straight. We're talking "regular users". Perhaps someone who works 8-10 hours a day and "has other things to do". Then the 10-12 hours of SOT can easily be spread between two, or yes - even three days, even if you use your iPhone 13 Pro Max for several hours a day, averaging about 3 hours of SOT.



Does that mean you should leave your charger at home and embark on a "single charge" weekend trip? Absolutely no. But if you are a little bit more aware of how you use your phone, and perhaps toggle Apple's Power saving mode on (which by the way will limit the iPhone 13 Pro's refresh rate to 10-60Hz), you could easily push the biggest iPhone to three days of use!



The incredible battery life that Apple's managed to achieve is thanks to a variety of factors





A super-efficient A15 Bionic chip, which is the unsung hero of the iPhone 13 series' battery triumph

120Hz refresh rate, which varies depending on your touch - how fast you scroll, what content you are viewing etc.

Simply, bigger batteries - especially on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, compared to previous big iPhones





iPhone 13 Pro series: Battery life = WOW, charging experience = LOL





In the end, we have to congratulate Apple on what it's achieved here. Back in the day, battery comparisons used to be dominated by Android phones. Huawei's Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro phones managed to achieve incredible results thanks to aggressive background processing management, optimization, and huge (at the time) batteries. However, they didn't have the super-bright high-refresh-rate screen or the 13 Pro Max's incredibly powerful processor.



All of that being said, we can't let some things slide, and although the iPhone 13 Pro Max's battery endurance is remarkable, we can't overlook:





The (still) painfully slow charging speeds, compared to competitors like OnePlus and Xiaomi

The (still) terribly inconvenient Lighting port (given that Apple's own Macs and iPads have moved on to USB-C)



For example, I pretty much never worry about the battery on my Huawei P30 Pro. The phone is two years old and doesn't last as long as it used to, but the super-fast charging speeds give me a peace of mind. If I'm in a hurry, I can plug it in for 10-20 minutes, and I'd be good to go. You don't get that with an iPhone.





We hope Apple will be ready to address both of these concerns with the iPhone 14 series, although it's not going to be a big surprise if we have to wait for the iPhone 15 to wave goodbye to the Lightning port. Interestingly, it's rumored that the iPhone 15 might lose the port altogether and stick to MagSafe only. Can't wait to see how this one unfolds!



