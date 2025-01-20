Google could make a very disappointing decision about next year's Pixel 10a

This image shows a render of the upcoming Pixel 9a mid-range model. Image credit-OnLeaks







The mid-range Pixel 10a is more than a year away. First comes the Pixel 9a expected to hit the shelves this spring. In August of this year, the Pixel 10 should be released. The celebration of a decade of Pixel phones will also include the introduction of the Tensor G5, the first Tensor application processor (AP) built from scratch by Google enabling developers to include exclusive features in the Pixel 10 line. It also will be the first 3nm AP found under the hood of a Pixel phone and the first to be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry.





The Pixel 10a, like the rest of the Pixel 10 series, has an equine-related codename of "stallion" which is also called "STA5." Sources state that Google has yet to decide whether to power the Pixel 10a with a custom Tensor G5 or bring back the Samsung-designed and Samsung Foundry=manufactured Tensor G4 one more time. If Google does decide to power the Pixel 10a with the Tensor G4, we would recommend that potential buyers of the phone hold off for another year. The Tensor G4 is built on the 4nm node by Samsung Foundry.





according to a fresh report which happens to list the codenames for the 2026 flagship phones. This report is based on Besides the Pixel 10a, Google is also working on Pixel 11which happens to list the codenames for the 2026 flagship phones. This report is based on leaked Google documents read by Android Authority . The leaked info says that Google will use bear-related codenames for the Pixel 11 line that include:

Pixel 11- cubs or 4CS4

Pixel 11 Pro-grizzly or CGY4

Pixel 11 Pro XL-kodiak or PKK4

Pixel 11 Pro Fold -yogi or 9YI4





The above four 2026 devices will be powered by the Tensor G6 which will be Google's second-generation customized Tensor AP codenamed "malibu." We expect the Pixel 11 to be released during the second half of 2026.





One possible reason why Google might use the Tensor G4 AP to power the Pixel 10a has to do with the size of the Tensor G5 which, at 121 square millimeters, is larger than the A18 Pro. That could increase the cost of the chipset for a phone that is "budget-priced." On the other hand, the custom Tensor G5 AP will undoubtedly add many custom features to the Pixel 10 series that Pixel 10a buyers would expect to appear on the mid-sized handset. Many of these features probably wouldn't work with the Tensor G4 and this might force Google's hand.





There is still plenty of time for Google to make its final decisions. For now, expect the following APs to power these upcoming Pixel phones:





Pixel 9a -Tensor G4 (4nm, Samsung Foundry)



-Tensor G4 (4nm, Samsung Foundry) Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold-Tensor G5 (3nm, TSMC)



, Pixel 10 Pro, XL, Fold-Tensor G5 (3nm, TSMC) Pixel 10a-Tensor G5 or Tensor G4

Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold-Tensor G6 (2nm, TSMC).



