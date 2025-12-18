Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A $200 discount drops the Pixel 10 to an unbeatable price just in time for Christmas

The phone is a real treat at this price, so act fast and save while you can!

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A person holding a Pixel 10.
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As we already reported, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is back at its lowest price for Christmas. However, if you’re after a more traditional and compact phone, then I believe you’ll be pleased to learn that the regular Pixel 10 is also selling at an irresistible price right now.

Amazon is offering a $200 discount on this beauty, allowing shoppers to snag one with 128GB of storage for less than $600. I should note that the offer has been available for a few days now, which means it might expire soon. Given how much value this bad boy brings to the table and the fact that it should arrive before Christmas if you place your order now, I encourage you to act quickly and get one with this offer without hesitation.

Pixel 10 128GB: Now $200 off on Amazon!

$200 off (25%)
The Pixel 10 with 128GB of storage is selling for $200 off on Amazon right now. The phone ticks all the right boxes, including packing capable cameras. It takes stunning photos all while the Tensor G5 ensures you'll enjoy speedy performance. The OLED display, on the other hand, offers gorgeous visuals on the go. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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It may be the entry-level phone in the lineup, but the Pixel 10 packs as much of a punch as its bigger siblings. It comes with the same Tensor G5 chip and boasts 12GB of RAM, delivering speedy, top-tier performance. It can handle anything you throw its way, so it’s got your back whether you need to quickly check out an Excel sheet, browse the web searching for a holiday gift, or just chill out with a YouTube video after a long day.

Speaking of YouTube videos, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display features a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals. So, you’ll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go, all while the high 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fast and responsive.

If that’s not enough, it rocks a 4,970mAh battery, which offers commendable battery life. It lasted 21 hours in our web browsing test, and we managed to squeeze 10 hours of non-stop video playback in our video streaming test. However, it scored only five hours and one minute in gaming tests, whereas the Pixel 9—with its smaller 4,700mAh power cell—lasted us 10 hours and four minutes. So, it appears there’s a small downgrade here, which we didn’t expect to see.

Nevertheless, unless you’re a hardcore mobile gamer, I don’t think you’ll have any issues with the Pixel 10. In fact, I believe this bad boy is a real bargain now that it can be yours for less than $600. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal now while you can!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

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New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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