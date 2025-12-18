A $200 discount drops the Pixel 10 to an unbeatable price just in time for Christmas
The phone is a real treat at this price, so act fast and save while you can!
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Pixel 10 Pro Fold is back at its lowest price for Christmas. However, if you’re after a more traditional and compact phone, then I believe you’ll be pleased to learn that the regular Pixel 10 is also selling at an irresistible price right now.As we already reported, the
It may be the entry-level phone in the lineup, but the Pixel 10 packs as much of a punch as its bigger siblings. It comes with the same Tensor G5 chip and boasts 12GB of RAM, delivering speedy, top-tier performance. It can handle anything you throw its way, so it’s got your back whether you need to quickly check out an Excel sheet, browse the web searching for a holiday gift, or just chill out with a YouTube video after a long day.
Speaking of YouTube videos, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display features a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals. So, you’ll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go, all while the high 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fast and responsive.
Nevertheless, unless you’re a hardcore mobile gamer, I don’t think you’ll have any issues with the Pixel 10. In fact, I believe this bad boy is a real bargain now that it can be yours for less than $600. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal now while you can!
Amazon is offering a $200 discount on this beauty, allowing shoppers to snag one with 128GB of storage for less than $600. I should note that the offer has been available for a few days now, which means it might expire soon. Given how much value this bad boy brings to the table and the fact that it should arrive before Christmas if you place your order now, I encourage you to act quickly and get one with this offer without hesitation.
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It may be the entry-level phone in the lineup, but the Pixel 10 packs as much of a punch as its bigger siblings. It comes with the same Tensor G5 chip and boasts 12GB of RAM, delivering speedy, top-tier performance. It can handle anything you throw its way, so it’s got your back whether you need to quickly check out an Excel sheet, browse the web searching for a holiday gift, or just chill out with a YouTube video after a long day.
Speaking of YouTube videos, its stunning 6.3-inch OLED display features a 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals. So, you’ll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience on the go, all while the high 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fast and responsive.
If that’s not enough, it rocks a 4,970mAh battery, which offers commendable battery life. It lasted 21 hours in our web browsing test, and we managed to squeeze 10 hours of non-stop video playback in our video streaming test. However, it scored only five hours and one minute in gaming tests, whereas the Pixel 9—with its smaller 4,700mAh power cell—lasted us 10 hours and four minutes. So, it appears there’s a small downgrade here, which we didn’t expect to see.
Nevertheless, unless you’re a hardcore mobile gamer, I don’t think you’ll have any issues with the Pixel 10. In fact, I believe this bad boy is a real bargain now that it can be yours for less than $600. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal now while you can!
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