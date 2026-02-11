Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Moto G Stylus (2025) becomes an unmissable bargain at $100 off

The phone offers speedy performance, comes with a stunning display, and is an absolute no-brainer with this discount.

By
Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Moto G Stylus 2025.
Looking for a stylus-powered phone, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is way above your budget? Well, I suggest you check Lenovo’s deal on the Moto G Stylus (2025), as it’s one of the best offers this phone has ever seen.

While both Amazon and the official Motorola store are offering a $50 discount on this bad boy, Lenovo has slashed a whole $100 off its price, dropping it to just $299.99. No trade-ins are required; you just add it to your cart and pay. And believe me, at $299.99, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is an absolute steal.

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $100 at Lenovo!

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Lenovo has slashed the price of the Moto G Stylus (2025) by $100, dropping it to just $299.99. The phone delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. In addition, it offers pleasant visuals on the go, thanks to its 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Yes, it can’t really compare with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, except for the fact that both come with a built-in stylus; however, it still delivers a lot of value. For instance, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to tackle most tasks with ease. This means you shouldn’t encounter any hiccups while browsing the web or relaxing with the latest video on your favorite YouTube channel: PhoneArena!

Speaking of watching YouTube, you’ll be able to enjoy content in superb quality for a $299.99 phone. Our friend here comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and even features support for HDR content. To top this off, it has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which will let you see everything clearly even during the sunniest days.

While it’s not exactly a camera champ, Motorola’s stylus-powered beauty does take good-looking pictures with its 50MP main camera. However, sometimes there might be inconsistent exposure, leading to a loss of shadow detail, oversaturated colors, and crushed blacks.

Let's not forget that this is a $299.99 phone—with Lenovo’s discount—so I think we can cut it some slack for underperforming in the camera department, especially when it excels with its display and good performance for most tasks. Plus, you get a built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking, making this sub-$300 proposition one that you cannot miss. So, act quickly and grab one at this bargain price today!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
