Moto G Stylus (2025) becomes an unmissable bargain at $100 off

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $100 at Lenovo! Lenovo has slashed the price of the Moto G Stylus (2025) by $100, dropping it to just $299.99.

Yes, it can’t really compare with the, except for the fact that both come with a built-in stylus; however, it still delivers a lot of value. For instance, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, allowing it to tackle most tasks with ease. This means you shouldn’t encounter any hiccups while browsing the web or relaxing with the latest video on your favorite YouTube channel: PhoneArena!Speaking of watching YouTube, you’ll be able to enjoy content in superb quality for a $299.99 phone. Our friend here comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and even features support for HDR content. To top this off, it has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which will let you see everything clearly even during the sunniest days.While it’s not exactly a camera champ, Motorola’s stylus-powered beauty does take good-looking pictures with its 50MP main camera. However, sometimes there might be inconsistent exposure, leading to a loss of shadow detail, oversaturated colors, and crushed blacks.Let's not forget that this is a $299.99 phone—with Lenovo’s discount—so I think we can cut it some slack for underperforming in the camera department, especially when it excels with its display and good performance for most tasks. Plus, you get a built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking, making this sub-$300 proposition one that you cannot miss. So, act quickly and grab one at this bargain price today!