JBL Boombox 3 can’t wait to play at your next gathering, as it’s $140 off at Walmart

The JBL Boombox 3 may be a spiritual successor to the iconic 1970s boombox, but it’s definitely not cheap, boasting a regular $500 price tag. Fortunately, Walmart often discounts it, making it a much easier purchase for shoppers looking for a powerful Bluetooth speaker for their next party.

In fact, Walmart is offering a generous JBL Boombox 3 deal right now. The retailer has discounted the speaker by $149, plunging the price to just $350.65. Sure, this may still be far from affordable for some, but it’s actually a bargain for this 21st-century powerhouse.

The speaker delivers loud sound and has a high durability. It's definitely worth the splurge.
Ranking among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, our friend here delivers high-quality sound and is loud enough to fill mid- to large-sized gatherings with ease. Moreover, you can adjust the sound exactly to your preferences via the EQ in the JBL Portable app. And if you need even more power, you can pair it with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost.

Of course, a speaker of this caliber needs high durability, which is why it comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s fully protected against dust and can even survive being submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Basically, you can take it anywhere with total peace of mind, knowing it can handle accidental spills or the sand at the beach.

Adding to its ruggedness is a 24-hour battery life, which is enough for a whole party and then some. So, yeah, if the JBL Boombox 3 fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and secure yours for less today!

