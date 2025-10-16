Vivo's big global switch: OriginOS 6 promises the smoothest experience yet

OriginOS 6: focus on smoothness





OriginOS 6 design





On top of that, there's a new Immersive Weather. You can unleash your customization skills on the new Lock Screen Grid that lets you arrange and resize widgets as you'd like, customize fonts, and combine photos. The Home Screen Grid, on the other hand, now comes with a new 4x7 layout and adaptive folders.





Are you excited for Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 replacing Funtouch OS globally? Yes, finally — it’s about time! Maybe, depends on how smooth it really feels I’ll wait for user reviews first I actually liked Funtouch OS (don’t judge me) Yes, finally — it’s about time! 75% Maybe, depends on how smooth it really feels 25% I’ll wait for user reviews first 0% I actually liked Funtouch OS (don’t judge me) 0%

AI





Recommended Stories

Endurance feature

Availability

Vivo finally replacing Funtouch OS

OriginOS for global users with a new design





I quite like the translucent look, be it in iOS or OriginOS. I think it looks gorgeous, makes the phone look more fancy, and generally, is more aesthetically pleasing to me. So there's that.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer