Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Vivo's big global switch: OriginOS 6 promises the smoothest experience yet

The new OriginOS 6 brings a sleek design, major AI upgrades, and a focus on buttery-smooth performance.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Vivo
SHI Yujian, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, during an event.
Vivo recently announced that, finally, its OriginOS operating system will be going global, replacing Funtouch OS. Now, the company is giving us more info about OriginOS 6, detailing what Vivo users can expect when the update comes. 

OriginOS 6: focus on smoothness



Vivo's main focus with OriginOS 6 seems to be smoothness. The company says there's a new Origin Smooth Engine that helps provide seamless collaboration among the system's core modules, computing, storage, and display.

There's an 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing feature that keeps the critical tasks running first, which should improve app loading times by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Meanwhile, there's a Memory Fusion feature that accelerates data loading by 106%. Dual Rendering boosts the performance of animations by 35% and keeps frame rates steadier. 

There are new animations such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation, which give rhythm and visual coherence to your touch. 

There's a new Snap-Up Engine, which prioritizes computing power in order to refine touch response.

Meanwhile, the recently announced Vivo X300 Pro with OriginOS 6 has won SGS certification for sustained smoothness, after a simulation of five years of heavy use. 
 

OriginOS 6 design 



Vivo says that OriginOS 6's design is inspired by nature, with a focus on making digital life more intuitive and effortless. There's a new brand font called vivo Sans2, which supports 40 languages. For the first time, the symbols fully support variable and adjustable weight. 

There's also Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color options to give an illusion of light, depth, and vibrancy.

 On top of that, there's a new Immersive Weather. You can unleash your customization skills on the new Lock Screen Grid that lets you arrange and resize widgets as you'd like, customize fonts, and combine photos. The Home Screen Grid, on the other hand, now comes with a new 4x7 layout and adaptive folders.

Are you excited for Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 replacing Funtouch OS globally?

Vote View Result

AI 



Vivo has worked in collaboration with Google to bring the upgraded Gemini and Circle to Search with OriginOS 6. 
 
There's a new Origin Island with real-time status at the top of the screen, which is also integrated with Android 16's Live Updates feature. From there, you can get contextual suggestions, or take advantage of Copy & Go (copy a phone number to call, text) and Drag & Go (edit a photo and drag it to Origin Island to continue in the suggested app). 

Recommended Stories

Additionally, OriginOS 6 brings a new AI Retouch feature that integrates AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance into a single workflow. 

In the meantime, vivo AI comes with tools like Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI creation, and AI Search, all focused on productivity. 

Endurance feature


OriginOS 6 has an upgraded BlueVolt technology for power efficiency and charging stability, which should help keep the phone's performance cool and stable in different circumstances. 
 

Availability 


OriginOS 6 will start rolling out to supported phones in phases, starting from November 2025. 

Vivo finally replacing Funtouch OS 


Until now, Vivo phones in China had been sporting OriginOS, while phones sold outside of Vivo's home country were rocking Funtouch OS. Funtouch OS was mainly regarded as being clunkier, slower, or bloated, so global Vivo fans are now going to get the latest and greatest from the company as well. 

OriginOS for global users with a new design 



OriginOS 6 features a new design that, hopefully, plenty of Vivo fans may like. Curiously enough, that design's strangely familiar to me, but hey, Apple didn't invent glass, now, did it? 

I quite like the translucent look, be it in iOS or OriginOS. I think it looks gorgeous, makes the phone look more fancy, and generally, is more aesthetically pleasing to me. So there's that.

Vivo&#039;s big global switch: OriginOS 6 promises the smoothest experience yet

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
 

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Mint Mobile' launches new MINTernet home internet service taking aim at big cable

by Johanna Romero • 1

Don't ship your phone to T-Mobile without reading this first

by Alan Friedman • 2

Motorola's newest Moto G-series phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and a crazy low price

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless