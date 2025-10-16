Vivo's big global switch: OriginOS 6 promises the smoothest experience yet
The new OriginOS 6 brings a sleek design, major AI upgrades, and a focus on buttery-smooth performance.
Vivo recently announced that, finally, its OriginOS operating system will be going global, replacing Funtouch OS. Now, the company is giving us more info about OriginOS 6, detailing what Vivo users can expect when the update comes.
Vivo's main focus with OriginOS 6 seems to be smoothness. The company says there's a new Origin Smooth Engine that helps provide seamless collaboration among the system's core modules, computing, storage, and display.
There's an 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing feature that keeps the critical tasks running first, which should improve app loading times by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Meanwhile, there's a Memory Fusion feature that accelerates data loading by 106%. Dual Rendering boosts the performance of animations by 35% and keeps frame rates steadier.
There's a new Snap-Up Engine, which prioritizes computing power in order to refine touch response.
Meanwhile, the recently announced Vivo X300 Pro with OriginOS 6 has won SGS certification for sustained smoothness, after a simulation of five years of heavy use.
Vivo says that OriginOS 6's design is inspired by nature, with a focus on making digital life more intuitive and effortless. There's a new brand font called vivo Sans2, which supports 40 languages. For the first time, the symbols fully support variable and adjustable weight.
Vivo has worked in collaboration with Google to bring the upgraded Gemini and Circle to Search with OriginOS 6.
There's a new Origin Island with real-time status at the top of the screen, which is also integrated with Android 16's Live Updates feature. From there, you can get contextual suggestions, or take advantage of Copy & Go (copy a phone number to call, text) and Drag & Go (edit a photo and drag it to Origin Island to continue in the suggested app).
Additionally, OriginOS 6 brings a new AI Retouch feature that integrates AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance into a single workflow.
OriginOS 6 has an upgraded BlueVolt technology for power efficiency and charging stability, which should help keep the phone's performance cool and stable in different circumstances.
OriginOS 6 will start rolling out to supported phones in phases, starting from November 2025.
Until now, Vivo phones in China had been sporting OriginOS, while phones sold outside of Vivo's home country were rocking Funtouch OS. Funtouch OS was mainly regarded as being clunkier, slower, or bloated, so global Vivo fans are now going to get the latest and greatest from the company as well.
OriginOS 6 features a new design that, hopefully, plenty of Vivo fans may like. Curiously enough, that design's strangely familiar to me, but hey, Apple didn't invent glass, now, did it?
Image Credit - Vivo
There are new animations such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation, which give rhythm and visual coherence to your touch.
Image Credit - Vivo
There's also Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color options to give an illusion of light, depth, and vibrancy.
On top of that, there's a new Immersive Weather. You can unleash your customization skills on the new Lock Screen Grid that lets you arrange and resize widgets as you'd like, customize fonts, and combine photos. The Home Screen Grid, on the other hand, now comes with a new 4x7 layout and adaptive folders.
Image Credit - Vivo
In the meantime, vivo AI comes with tools like Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI creation, and AI Search, all focused on productivity.
Image Credit - Vivo
I quite like the translucent look, be it in iOS or OriginOS. I think it looks gorgeous, makes the phone look more fancy, and generally, is more aesthetically pleasing to me. So there's that.
