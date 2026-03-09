Oppo teases that its new foldable will give you what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 took away
Oppo just announced the global launch of its new foldable and teased features that should make Apple and Samsung anxious.
Oppo Find N6 may have a crease-free display and a stylus. | Image by Oppo
After years spent in relative obscurity, foldables may finally have their moment this year. One reason is that all major brands are expected to launch at least one foldable in 2026, including Apple. Another is that some manufacturers seem ready to address some of those devices largest drawbacks.
Oppo just announced it will hold a global premiere event for the Find N6 on March 17 at 7pm CST (7am ET / 12pm CET). The announcement suggests that the new foldable will have a wider launch, and it may appear outside of China right away. It’s still unlikely to launch in the US, but users in Europe are likely to be able to get the device.
Besides that, the Oppo Find N6 will feature an 8.12-inch foldable display, a 200MP Hasselblad-tuned main camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. That would put it firmly against the recently announced Honor Magic V 6. Considering the company’s social media posts, the Oppo Find N6 will likely launch in orange and titanium globally, adding a black version for the Chinese market.
There were already rumors about Samsung adding back S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but with the Find N6, that feels almost mandatory. While I’m not sure how many people would switch to Oppo because of the AI Pen, I expect many Samsung fans to enjoy an S Pen return to the company’s foldables.
Oppo reveals the global launch date for the Find N6 and one more product
The company also confirmed that it will launch a new smartwatch. The Watch X3 will launch in the same orange, titanium, and black colors as the Find N6 and will feature a metal chassis and a large digital crown.
One big surprise
The Find N6 will support the so-called AI Pen. | Image by Oppo
Probably the biggest surprise in the announcement is the inclusion of a stylus that will work with the internal screen of the Find N6. Oppo calls it the AI Pen and clarifies that it will be sold as a separate accessory and won’t be included with the phone. Coming shortly after Samsung removed the S Pen support from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, that’s a nice move from the Chinese company.
We’ve already seen most of the Find N6 specs, and Oppo has confirmed most of them. The device is expected to offer what the company calls a zero-feel crease, which is likely to be practically invisible. That would put Oppo ahead of Apple, which is rumored to have a crease-free internal display on its upcoming iPhone Fold.
Samsung will have to answer
