Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Oppo teases that its new foldable will give you what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 took away

Oppo just announced the global launch of its new foldable and teased features that should make Apple and Samsung anxious.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Oppo
A promotional image of the Oppo Find N6.
Oppo Find N6 may have a crease-free display and a stylus. | Image by Oppo
After years spent in relative obscurity, foldables may finally have their moment this year. One reason is that all major brands are expected to launch at least one foldable in 2026, including Apple. Another is that some manufacturers seem ready to address some of those devices largest drawbacks.

Oppo reveals the global launch date for the Find N6 and one more product


Oppo just announced it will hold a global premiere event for the Find N6 on March 17 at 7pm CST (7am ET / 12pm CET). The announcement suggests that the new foldable will have a wider launch, and it may appear outside of China right away. It’s still unlikely to launch in the US, but users in Europe are likely to be able to get the device.

The company also confirmed that it will launch a new smartwatch. The Watch X3 will launch in the same orange, titanium, and black colors as the Find N6 and will feature a metal chassis and a large digital crown.

One big surprise



Probably the biggest surprise in the announcement is the inclusion of a stylus that will work with the internal screen of the Find N6. Oppo calls it the AI Pen and clarifies that it will be sold as a separate accessory and won’t be included with the phone. Coming shortly after Samsung removed the S Pen support from the Galaxy Z Fold 7, that’s a nice move from the Chinese company.

Recommended For You

We’ve already seen most of the Find N6 specs, and Oppo has confirmed most of them. The device is expected to offer what the company calls a zero-feel crease, which is likely to be practically invisible. That would put Oppo ahead of Apple, which is rumored to have a crease-free internal display on its upcoming iPhone Fold.

Do you want a stylus for your foldable smartphone?
4 Votes


Besides that, the Oppo Find N6 will feature an 8.12-inch foldable display, a 200MP Hasselblad-tuned main camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. That would put it firmly against the recently announced Honor Magic V 6. Considering the company’s social media posts, the Oppo Find N6 will likely launch in orange and titanium globally, adding a black version for the Chinese market.

Samsung will have to answer


There were already rumors about Samsung adding back S Pen support to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but with the Find N6, that feels almost mandatory. While I’m not sure how many people would switch to Oppo because of the AI Pen, I expect many Samsung fans to enjoy an S Pen return to the company’s foldables.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Your votes suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra's pre-sales hype has not been greatly exaggerated
Your votes suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra's pre-sales hype has not been greatly exaggerated
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a weird display and it might just hurt sales
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a weird display and it might just hurt sales
Oppo teases that its new foldable will give you what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 took away
Oppo teases that its new foldable will give you what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 took away
T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" promises just took a major hit
T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" promises just took a major hit
Your Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are showing your intimate moments to workers in Kenya, claims bombshell investigation
Your Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are showing your intimate moments to workers in Kenya, claims bombshell investigation
What Google Translate's new feature will do for Android and iOS users
What Google Translate's new feature will do for Android and iOS users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless