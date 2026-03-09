T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" promises just took a major hit
A new report reveals that those big savings claims might actually be masking a hidden catch.
T-Mobile Logo | Image by PhoneArena
We all love a good underdog story, and T-Mobile has played this part to perfection. By calling out the big guys and promising a simpler, cheaper way to stay connected, they've won over millions of fans. But even the most popular kid in school must play by the rules of the game. The latest report by industry watchdogs has taken a long, hard look at some of the boldest claims that T-Mobile has been making lately, and it seems that some of those claims by the Un-carrier might be stretching the truth just a little too far.
In a new report, the Better Business Bureau’s National Advertising Division has looked into some of the latest marketing campaigns that T-Mobile has been running to bring in customers away from its biggest competitors. The investigation was into how T-Mobile was touting its savings, its coverage and how it said its competitors were increasing their prices. While T-Mobile is known for its aggressive marketing, it appears that these claims might not be as accurate as they're being presented on your TV screen.
Additionally, the report recommends that T-Mobile change these advertisements or stop using them altogether so that people who are simply looking for the best deal are not confused. It is worth noting, however, that T-Mobile has already said that they will appeal the decision.
T-Mobile's competitors have for some time now been trying to catch up to and beat the company's level of service when it comes to the speed and coverage of 5G technology. As such, they have had to get more aggressive with their pricing and their lawsuits. When you promise that you'll save a certain amount of money, most of us expect that our bill will actually be lower, not that we'll get something for free.
While I think T-Mobile has done its part in making the competition fight harder for our business, it’s easy to see how they got a little carried away with their advertising. They might think highly of themselves, but the idea that I could be connected anywhere just by looking at the sky sounds a bit farfetched knowing the reality. It’s good that these watchdogs step in to keep these companies honest, because in the end, we all just want to know what we’re paying for without having to read a novel’s worth of fine print.
A reality check for the Un-carrier
The investigation mainly took issue with the way T-Mobile describes their level of competition and their own technology that is yet to come. To begin with, the report found that the way T-Mobile describes the price hikes of AT&T and Verizon, saying that those carriers have increased their rates "ten times in two years," was simply not true.
There was also a bit of a reality check when it came to satellite technology and the promise that you'll always be connected as long as you can "see the sky." The NAD took issue with that promise because it was simply too general and suggested that there was a level of connectivity that simply doesn't exist for the average person yet.
Perhaps the most impactful for your wallet, however, was the way that T-Mobile was advertising that families could save exactly 20% by switching carriers. The problem was that those savings were based on the value of the "extra" things that you could get for free, like a streaming service, rather than an actual savings of 20% off the price of the monthly phone bill itself.
Why your phone bill is a battlefield
T-Mobile's claims regarding Satellite service. | Image by T-Mobile
T-Mobile's competitors have for some time now been trying to catch up to and beat the company's level of service when it comes to the speed and coverage of 5G technology. As such, they have had to get more aggressive with their pricing and their lawsuits. When you promise that you'll save a certain amount of money, most of us expect that our bill will actually be lower, not that we'll get something for free.
For a family looking to tighten their belts, these details can be everything. If you’re considering a switch because you expect your rates to go down 20%, you may be surprised to learn that the math isn’t quite that simple. It’s a sign of a trend away from pricing wars and towards bundles that can be harder to compare.
How do you feel about phone carrier ads?
Keeping the giants honest
While I think T-Mobile has done its part in making the competition fight harder for our business, it’s easy to see how they got a little carried away with their advertising. They might think highly of themselves, but the idea that I could be connected anywhere just by looking at the sky sounds a bit farfetched knowing the reality. It’s good that these watchdogs step in to keep these companies honest, because in the end, we all just want to know what we’re paying for without having to read a novel’s worth of fine print.
