T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" promises just took a major hit

Why your phone bill is a battlefield

There was also a bit of a reality check when it came to satellite technology and the promise that you'll always be connected as long as you can "see the sky." The NAD took issue with that promise because it was simply too general and suggested that there was a level of connectivity that simply doesn't exist for the average person yet.Perhaps the most impactful for your wallet, however, was the way thatwas advertising that families could save exactly 20% by switching carriers. The problem was that those savings were based on the value of the "extra" things that you could get for free, like a streaming service, rather than an actual savings of 20% off the price of the monthly phone bill itself.Additionally, the report recommends thatchange these advertisements or stop using them altogether so that people who are simply looking for the best deal are not confused. It is worth noting, however, thathas already said that they will appeal the decision.'s competitors have for some time now been trying to catch up to and beat the company's level of service when it comes to the speed and coverage of 5G technology. As such, they have had to get more aggressive with their pricing and their lawsuits. When you promise that you'll save a certain amount of money, most of us expect that our bill will actually be lower, not that we'll get something for free.For a family looking to tighten their belts, these details can be everything. If you’re considering a switch because you expect your rates to go down 20%, you may be surprised to learn that the math isn’t quite that simple. It’s a sign of a trend away from pricing wars and towards bundles that can be harder to compare.