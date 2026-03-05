Hey, is the UK government trying to shut down Nothing?
Apparently, Carl Pei's company is facing some bureaucratic obstacles.
Your Nothing phone is safe, don't worry. | Image by PhoneArena
Will Nothing become nothing? Not yet, but something (pun intended) is definitely not right in bureaucratic terms in the UK.
So far, Nothing is not shutting down, but there's a formal strike-off warning issued from the British government, which Redditors have alerted to.
According to the public record, Nothing Technology Limited is currently listed as "Active – Active proposal to strike off". This status means that while the company still legally exists, the government has started the process that could remove it from the register if certain issues are not dealt with.
Again: this is an enforcement step, not a shutdown order. Once the First Gazette notice is issued, the company usually has around two months to respond. If it files the missing documents or formally objects, the strike-off process can be suspended. If it ignores the warning, the company can eventually be dissolved and removed from the register.
A First Gazette notice is a public signal that something was not filed on time. So, the clock is ticking, but there is still time to fix it.
Active proposal to "strike off"
Note the status. | Image by UK Government
The trigger is something called a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off. That notice is published in The Gazette, the UK government's official public journal for legal announcements. It is essentially a formal warning and it's issued when a business has failed to meet legal filing requirements, most commonly overdue annual accounts or confirmation statements.
It's the first step
Since Nothing most likely operates through a wider corporate structure, its UK subsidiaries receiving strike-off notices is not automatically the same as a global business collapsing. In a word, you and your Nothing phone are safe. It's not unusual at all for companies to fall behind on paperwork.
