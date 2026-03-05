Larger-sized Galaxy Watch 7 becomes top choice for the savvy with Amazon’s latest deal

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
A Galaxy Watch 7 with a black strap displays time, weather, battery, and health stats in a detailed digital layout.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7 with its display turned on. | Image by PhoneArena

As a techie and a Sammy fanboy, I’m in love with the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But since I’m also a deal hunter, I just couldn’t pass up reporting that the Galaxy Watch 7 is currently an absolute steal on Amazon.

Shoppers looking to score a feature-rich smartwatch with a sleek design can grab the 44mm Bluetooth version of this beauty for less than $197, thanks to a sweet $83 discount. That’s a full 30% off the watch’s usual $280 price tag. Just be sure to capitalize on this deal as soon as possible—preferably now—as this generous offer could expire in the blink of an eye, especially since it’s been live for a few weeks already.

Galaxy Watch 7, 44mm: Now 30% on Amazon!

$83 off (30%)
Score the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in Silver for under $197 today and enjoy an $83 discount on Amazon. It’s a sleek, durable, and feature-rich powerhouse that’s hard to beat at this price—just make sure to move quickly, as there's no telling how long this deal will last!
Buy at Amazon


As for what you’re getting in return for your $197, well, this is Samsung’s former flagship smartwatch, which means you’re scoring a ton of value at this price point. For instance, it comes with all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber usually has, including dual-band GPS and Samsung’s fancy body composition analysis, which tracks your body’s muscle and fat percentages.

To top it off, you’ll be able to use this bad boy to make phone calls, pay for your latte at Starbucks, and download third-party apps like Spotify directly from the Google Play Store. And with a solid day to a day and a half of battery life, it’s a true partner that has your back, tackling every challenge the day throws at the two of you.

Not to mention, being a premium smartwatch, it also has a sleek aluminum case and an AMOLED touchscreen made of one of the most scratch-resistant materials used in wearables: Sapphire Crystal. So, yeah! You’re truly getting a lot of bang for your buck with the Galaxy Watch 7 at 30% off. Act quickly and grab yours for less now!
