Oppo Find X9 series could push MediaTek 9500 performance beyond expectations
Everybody wants to check out the new silicone – and especially how it compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 is a fact, the Galaxy S26 is still months away, but many smartphone aficionados are still losing sleep at the end of September. That's because Oppo's Find X9 series are yet to debut – and the global announcement event (although without an exact date) is coming soon.
Oppo is gearing up to raise the bar for flagship smartphones with its upcoming Find X9 Series, promising not just speed but efficiency and sustained performance. The series will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a combination of raw power and advanced energy management that could redefine what users expect from a high-end device.
The MediaTek 9500 powerhouse
Image by Oppo
Oppo announced that the Find X9 Series will be powered by the Dimensity 9500, MediaTek's latest flagship platform. This chipset introduces a third-generation All-Big-Core CPU architecture, featuring a 4.21GHz ultra-core, three premium cores, and four performance cores.
As we reported, this design is said to achieve up to 32% higher single-core and 17% higher multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, while cutting peak power consumption by as much as 55%, helping extend battery life. 55% is a lot (even if we're talking strictly about peak power consumption), so I'm already a fan.
Graphics performance also sees a boost through the Arm G1-Ultra GPU, delivering up to 33% higher performance and 42% greater power efficiency, with support for console-grade ray tracing.
Oppo, however, says the chipset will take advantage of a customized cooling system designed to maintain stable performance even during demanding, high-frame-rate gaming sessions. You know, heat is your phone's enemy. When temperatures are too high, your performance throttles.
The Find X9 Series should also integrate Oppo's Trinity Engine, featuring Android's first Unified Computing Power Model. This system-level computational solution optimizes power consumption across the CPU, GPU, and DSU, achieving over 90% accuracy in predicting energy use and refining efficiency for daily activities, gaming, and photography.
This could mean a smoother experience
The aforementioned promises are so far just Oppo claims, but it's interesting to see how well the phones will perform in real life situations.
The combination of Dimensity 9500, Trinity Engine, and Oppo's cooling solutions positions the Find X9 as a true Apple, Samsung rival.
Recommended Stories
You know – stuff that we all care about!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: